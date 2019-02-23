Pipedrive Users Now have Access to Powerful Lead Generation Tool Powered by Fastbase.com

Pipedrive, the leading sales management tool designed to help small sales teams manage intricate sales processes, has teamed up with Fastbase to give their customers access to industry-leading lead generation tools. After syncing with Fastbase, Pipedrive users can discover and contact once anonymous website traffic in real-time, allowing businesses to better understand and optimize their marketing and sales initiatives to reach the right customers at the right time.

Amongst the tools available now to Pipedrive users are Fastbase’s popular WebLeads tool and InMarket Leads software. Fastbase Webleads tool is a Google Analytics add-on that allows users to analyze web traffic and provides valuable information such as the website visitor’s website, company address, and phone number. All data for the past 12 months can be directly imported into the Pipedrive CRM.

Pipedrive users can also access Fastbase’s powerful InMarket Leads software, which not only discloses information on over 180 million companies that are searching on Google every day, but also lists the companies that are visiting a business’s or competitor’s website. To start using the service, Pipedrive users can enter a time period, location, and add an unlimited amount of keywords to start searching for leads that are in-market to buy. The user is then presented with a list of potential prospects, all ready to be imported directly into Pipedrive. The list contains detailed information on the prospects, including company name, contact person, website, industry, address, email, phone number, and, most powerfully, the specific searches performed with the search date. Although the service doesn’t disclose searches performed by private individuals, InMarket Leads does provide information on the companies performing the search as well as the company’s key contact names and information.

This tool is a powerful alternative or supplement to Google Ads, SEO, and social media advertising. In comparison to Google Ads, where it is normal for B2B companies to get in touch with only 3-10% of website visitors, InMarket Leads has access to all of the companies that are in the market for your product or service, but haven’t visited your website yet and those that have visited your website, but haven’t yet contacted your business. InMarket leads are an invaluable sales tool for B2B companies that want growth and access to even more leads.



About Pipedrive

Back in 2010, Pipedrive’s co-founders, both seasoned sales managers, realized that the CRM landscape was populated by software designed to please the top brass while ignoring the needs of the people doing the actual selling. So, they partnered with talented developers to create a CRM that puts the needs of salespeople first. Grounded in the philosophy of activity-based selling, the result is Pipedrive, a tool now used by over 80,000 companies around the world.



About Fastbase, Inc.

Fastbase is a U.S.-based company founded in 2015. As one of the fastest-growing software companies in the world within Big Data, Fastbase now analyzes over 6 billion website visitors from over 1,000,000 companies and top brands from around the world.



