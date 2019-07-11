Pipefy : Announces $45 Million Series B Led by Insight Partners with Participation from Trinity Ventures and OpenView

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipefy, the Lean Management platform, today announced $45 million in Series B funding led by Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors OpenView and Trinity Ventures. This brings the company's total funding to over $65 million. The new funding will be used for continued product investment and scaling the company's go-to-market operations, as Pipefy aggressively pursues its vision to make Lean Management accessible to everyone responsible for processes or workflows.

Pipefy empowers world-class managers to create and run efficient workflows; IT assistance is strictly optional. The software provides a self-service platform for managers to design, deploy and measure the performance of new digital workflows. Founded in 2015, Pipefy is growing at over 300 percent annually with customers in over 150 countries, ranging from small businesses and venture-backed start-ups to large enterprises.

Pipefy's platform allows teams to break free of low-value manual work. Utilizing Lean Management principles, the software helps do-ers take control so they can have a greater impact at work. Pipefy is recognized for driving successful RPA (Robotic Process Automation) deployments, enabling exception management and serving as an agent to revolutionize the way people work. Pipefy's technology automates repetitive, tedious tasks, freeing workers to use their talents for higher-value efforts, such as problem-solving and critical thinking.

"Our vision is to empower every do-er in an organization to create and execute their own custom workflows," Pipefy founder and CEO Alessio Alionço said. "We are excited to bring the benefits of Lean Management to managers in every business -- without needing technical skills or lean training."

"What really excited us about working with Pipefy is their lean management platform that creates efficient workflows for businesses," said Jeff Lieberman, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "Their focus on building a best-in-class product using lean management principles showcases their commitment to innovative technology. We look forward to working with Pipefy as they scale-up their product development and U.S. expansion."

"The founder and CEO's passion and product vision are easy to root for," said Dan Demmer, a Partner at OpenView and a member of Pipefy's Board of Directors. "We're excited to work with Alessio and the growing Pipefy team to build on their early success in enabling lean management of business processes."

"Today, Pipefy is revolutionizing workflow management while creating the operating system of tomorrow for growing enterprises," said Karan Mehandru, Trinity Ventures general partner and Pipefy Board Member. "The technology is built with a product-first approach and has been adopted by end-users who just want to make things work. Agile and Lean have already disrupted the product development space; Pipefy brings this capability to entire enterprises, enabling organizational transformations using Lean management concepts."

About Pipefy

Pipefy is the Lean Management platform. Use it to take control of your daily work, in numerous areas such as employee on-boarding, customer service, task management and agile development. Our software puts the proven benefits of Lean management within easy reach, including greater agility, improved efficiency and higher quality outcomes. Since 2015, Pipefy has helped thousands of do-ers around the world solve business problems on their own. Today, companies in more than 150 countries use Pipefy, from startups to industry leaders like IBM and Capgemini. Pipefy was originally based in Brazil before relocating its headquarters to San Francisco, California, and has additional offices in Curitiba, Brazil and Austin, Texas. Learn more at www.pipefy.com.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight currently has over $20 billion of assets under management and has cumulatively invested in more than 300 companies worldwide. Our mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term success. Across our people and our portfolio, we encourage a culture around a core belief: growth equals opportunity. For more information, visit www.insightpartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pipefy-announces-45-million-series-b-led-by-insight-partners-with-participation-from-trinity-ventures-and-openview-300883561.html

SOURCE Pipefy