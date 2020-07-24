Pipeline Engineering : FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Engineering Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby appoint the chairman of the meeting (see Note) as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the annual general meeting of the Company (the "Meeting") to be held by way of electronic means (via GOOGLE MEET MEETING ONLY to be hosted at 36 Sungei Kadut Avenue, Singapore 729661) at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, 18 September 2020, and at any

Notes:

In view of the current COVID-19 restriction orders in Singapore, a shareholder of the Company will not be able to attend the Meeting in person. If a shareholder of the Company (whether individual or corporate) wishes to exercise his/her/its voting rights at the Meeting, he/she/it must appoint the chairman of the Meeting as his/her/its proxy to attend, speak and vote on his/her/its behalf at the Meeting. In appointing the chairman of the Meeting as proxy, a shareholder of the Company (whether individual or corporate) must give specific instructions as to voting, or abstentions from voting, in the form of proxy, failing which the appointment will be treated as invalid.

Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s); if no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s). IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "For". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "Against". Failure to tick a box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting. If the appointor is a corporation, this form must be executed under common seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney, or other person duly authorized on that behalf. In the case of joint holders, the signature of any one holder will be sufficient but the names of all the joint holders should be stated. Where there are joint holders of any share of the Company, any one of such joint holders may vote at the meeting, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined as that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. To be valid, this form of proxy must be completed, signed and deposited at the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed (or a notarially certified copy thereof), not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting (i.e. before 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 16 September 2020). A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the AGM of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by the following means:

By mail to: Tricor Investor Services Limited Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong By email to: is-enquiries@hk.tricorglobal.com

This document is made in English and Chinese. In case of any inconsistency, the English version shall prevail.