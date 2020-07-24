Log in
Pipeline Engineering : LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2020

07/24/2020 | 06:06am EDT

Pipeline Engineering Holdings Limited

管 道 工 程 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1865)

27 July 2020

Dear Shareholders

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2020

This letter is circulated together with and forms part of Pipeline Engineering Holdings Limited's (the "Company") Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "Annual General Meeting"), proxy form (the "Proxy Form") and circular of the Annual General Meeting dated 27 July 2020 (the "Circular") in respect of the upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, 18 September 2020 at 10:00 a.m..

We, the board of Directors (the "Board") wish to highlight the following updates due to the COVID-19 outbreak which has affected our Annual General Meeting preparation:

  1. On 13 April 2020, the COVID-19 (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 was gazetted in Singapore. This sets out the alternative arrangements in respect of, inter alia, general meetings of companies.
  2. On 19 May 2020, the Singapore government issued a press release that Singapore would embark on a three-phased approach to resume activities safely, post-circuit breaker.
  3. On 2 June 2020, the Singapore Government commenced phase one of the three-phased approach involving the safe re-opening of economic activities that do not pose high risk of transmission. Only selected services were allowed for resumption.
  4. On 16 June 2020, the Singapore Government further allowed for phase two whereby almost the entire economy would re- open, subject to safe management measures being in place.
  5. As at the date of this announcement, Singapore is in the midst of phase two.

In view of the foregoing developments, the Board wishes to inform shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") that the Company will be conducting the Annual General Meeting wholly by way of electronic means. There will be no physical location to facilitate the conduct of Annual General Meeting.

The Company will arrange for (i) a GOOGLE MEET Meeting of the Annual General Meeting (to be hosted at 36 Sungei Kadut Avenue, Singapore 729661), which allows Shareholders to join the Annual General Meeting and (ii) video recording, which allows Shareholders to watch the replay of the Annual General Meeting (upon request after the Annual General Meeting).

- 1 -

INSTRUCTIONS TO SHAREHOLDERS

Shareholders will need to complete the following steps to be able to access the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting of the Company:

ACCESSING PROCEEDINGS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

  1. GOOGLE MEET Meeting
    For Shareholders who would like to join the Annual General Meeting, you will need to register by sending an email to agm@hscpe.comproviding personal particulars as follows:
    1. Full name;
    2. Number of Shares held;
    3. National Registration Identity Card Number ("NRIC") or Passport Number;
    4. Postal Code;
    5. Contact Number; and
    6. Email Address.

no later than 10:00 a.m. on 16 September 2020 (being not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting) to enable the Company to verify the Shareholders' status.

Authenticated Shareholders will receive an email confirmation by 17 September 2020 which contains a link to join the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders MUST NOT forward the link to other persons who are not the Shareholders and who are not entitled to attend the Annual General Meeting.

THE COMPANY WILL NOT ACCEPT ANY PHYSICAL ATTENDANCE BY SHAREHOLDERS (IN SINGAPORE).

  1. Video Recording
    For Shareholders who would like to have a video recording of the Annual General Meeting after the Annual General Meeting, you will need to send an email to agm@hscpe.comproviding personal particulars as follows:
    1. Full name;
    2. Number of Shares held;
    3. National Registration Identity Card Number ("NRIC") or Passport Number;
    4. Postal Code;
    5. Contact Number; and
    6. Email Address.

- 2 -

no later than 10:00 a.m. on 16 September 2020 (being not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting) to enable the Company to verify the Shareholders' status.

Authenticated Shareholders will receive an email notification by 21 September 2020 which contains the details of the video recording of the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders MUST NOT share the contents of the video recording with other persons who are not the Shareholders of the Company.

DOCUMENTS FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Notice of Annual General Meeting, the Circular and the Annual Report for 2020 are available for download from websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company's website at www.pipeline-engineering-holdings.com.

QUESTIONS FROM SHAREHOLDERS

Shareholders may submit any questions they may have in advance in relation to any resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting by 10:00 a.m. on 16 September 2020 (being not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting) via email to the Company at agm@hscpe.comproviding personal particulars as follows for verification purposes:

  1. Full name;
  2. Number of Shares held;
  3. National Registration Identity Card Number ("NRIC") or Passport Number;
  4. Postal Code;
  5. Contact Number; and
  6. Email Address.

The Board will address the questions during the Annual General Meeting proceedings.

PROXY VOTING

Voting at the Annual General Meeting is by PROXY ONLY. Shareholders who wish to vote on any or all of the resolutions at the Annual General Meeting must appoint the chairman of the Annual General Meeting as their proxy by completing the Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders should specifically indicate how they wish to vote for or vote against the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

In order to be valid, the duly completed and signed proxy form must be deposited together with a power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power or authority, at the office of the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting (i.e. before 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 16 September 2020) or its adjournment. FAILURE TO DO SO WILL

RESULT IN THE REJECTION OF YOUR PROXY FORM.

- 3 -

KEY DATES/DEADLINES

No.

Key dates

Actions

1.

From 27 July 2020 (Monday)

Shareholders may begin to pre-register at agm@hscpe.comfor GOOGLE

MEET Meeting of the Annual General Meeting proceedings.

2.

14

September 2020 (Monday)

Deadline to lodge the transfers/share certificates with Tricor Investor

by 4:30 p.m.

Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

Hong Kong.

3.

16

September 2020 (Wednesday)

i)

Deadline to deposit the Proxy Form to Tricor Investor Services

by 10:00 a.m.

Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

Hong Kong.

ii)

Deadline for Shareholders to:

-

Pre-register for GOOGLE MEET Meeting

-

Request the video recording after Annual General Meeting

-

Submit questions in advance prior Annual General Meeting

-

Submit Proxy Forms

4.

17

September 2020 (Thursday)

Individuals or corporates whose status as shareholders have been verified

by 12:00 p.m.

will receive an email confirmation which will contain a password and the

link to join the GOOGLE MEET Meeting.

5.

18

September 2020 (Friday)

Click on the link in the confirmation email and enter the password to join

by 10:00 a.m.

the GOOGLE MEET Meeting.

6.

21

September 2020 (Monday)

Individuals or corporate whose status as Shareholders have been verified,

by 12:00 p.m.

who had requested for the video recording by 16 September 2020 will

receive an email notification.

If you have any questions relating to the Annual General Meeting, please email to the Company at agm@hscpe.com. We would like to thank all Shareholders for your patience, understanding and co-operation during these difficult times.

Yours faithfully

For and on behalf of

Pipeline Engineering Holdings Limited

Michael Shi Guan Wah

Chairman

Singapore, 27 July 2020

- 4 -

Disclaimer

Pipeline Engineering Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 10:05:15 UTC
