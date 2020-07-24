Pipeline Engineering : LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2020

no later than 10:00 a.m. on 16 September 2020 (being not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting) to enable the Company to verify the Shareholders' status.

Authenticated Shareholders will receive an email notification by 21 September 2020 which contains the details of the video recording of the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders MUST NOT share the contents of the video recording with other persons who are not the Shareholders of the Company.

DOCUMENTS FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Notice of Annual General Meeting, the Circular and the Annual Report for 2020 are available for download from websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company's website at www.pipeline-engineering-holdings.com.

QUESTIONS FROM SHAREHOLDERS

Shareholders may submit any questions they may have in advance in relation to any resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting by 10:00 a.m. on 16 September 2020 (being not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting) via email to the Company at agm@hscpe.comproviding personal particulars as follows for verification purposes:

Full name; Number of Shares held; National Registration Identity Card Number (" NRIC ") or Passport Number; Postal Code; Contact Number; and Email Address.

The Board will address the questions during the Annual General Meeting proceedings.

PROXY VOTING

Voting at the Annual General Meeting is by PROXY ONLY. Shareholders who wish to vote on any or all of the resolutions at the Annual General Meeting must appoint the chairman of the Annual General Meeting as their proxy by completing the Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders should specifically indicate how they wish to vote for or vote against the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

In order to be valid, the duly completed and signed proxy form must be deposited together with a power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power or authority, at the office of the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting (i.e. before 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 16 September 2020) or its adjournment. FAILURE TO DO SO WILL

RESULT IN THE REJECTION OF YOUR PROXY FORM.