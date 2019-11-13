Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pipeline Therapeutics : to Participate in the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 04:08pm EST

Pipeline Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class small molecules for neuroregeneration, today announced that the company will participate in the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference taking place November 19-21, 2019, in New York, NY.

President and Chief Executive Officer Carmine Stengone is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 20 at 2:25 p.m. ET.

About Pipeline Therapeutics

Pipeline Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class small molecules for neuroregeneration, including synaptogenesis, remyelination and axonal repair. The company’s lead product candidate, PIPE-505, is a small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) to treat mild-to-moderate sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) associated with cochlear synaptopathy. A Phase 1b/2a study of PIPE-505 in SNHL is expected to begin enrolling patients in 4Q 2019, with topline results expected in late 2020. The company also has a portfolio of earlier stage programs, including PIPE-307, focused on remeylation and axonal repair, to address a range of neurological disorders, including multiple sclerosis. For more information, please visit www.pipelinetherapeutics.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:21pIDEAL POWER : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:21pNIGHTFOOD HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pVISA INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pTECHPRECISION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:21pDYADIC INTERNATIONAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pY MABS THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:21pJewett-Cameron Announces Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
PR
04:21pFUEL TECH : Reports 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results
BU
04:21pBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES : Real Estate Professionals Awarded $10,000 Grant for Achievement in the National Association of REALTORS®' C2EX Program
BU
04:20pINDUSTRIAL SERVICES OF AMERICA INC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2Global shares, bond yields slip on sour trade deal sentiment
3TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
4AMBU : AMBU A/S: Annual report 2018/19 (Earnings release)
5BMW AG : TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group