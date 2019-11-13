Pipeline Therapeutics : to Participate in the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference

Pipeline Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class small molecules for neuroregeneration, today announced that the company will participate in the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference taking place November 19-21, 2019, in New York, NY.

President and Chief Executive Officer Carmine Stengone is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 20 at 2:25 p.m. ET.

About Pipeline Therapeutics

Pipeline Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class small molecules for neuroregeneration, including synaptogenesis, remyelination and axonal repair. The company’s lead product candidate, PIPE-505, is a small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) to treat mild-to-moderate sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) associated with cochlear synaptopathy. A Phase 1b/2a study of PIPE-505 in SNHL is expected to begin enrolling patients in 4Q 2019, with topline results expected in late 2020. The company also has a portfolio of earlier stage programs, including PIPE-307, focused on remeylation and axonal repair, to address a range of neurological disorders, including multiple sclerosis. For more information, please visit www.pipelinetherapeutics.com.

