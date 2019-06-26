Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PipelineDeals CRM Ranks #1 on G2's Mid-Market Index Reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 08:01am EDT

Seattle, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PipelineDeals has been recognized by G2 as the number one mid-market CRM across its Summer 2019 Mid-Market Index Reports for CRM. 

"Our customers are at the heart and soul of our business and that is why we value their feedback and why their voice is an essential step in helping us continue to innovate with our CRM software," said JP Werlin, CEO and Co-Founder of PipelineDeals. “Achieving the number one ranking across G2’s Mid-Market Index Reports for CRM is a testament to our dedication to our customers as well as offering the support and service they need to be successful and to sell smarter.” 

 PipelineDeals swept the following G2 Index Reports, earning the top position in each Index.

  • Mid-Market Relationship Index for CRM  
  • Mid-Market Implementation Index for CRM  
  • Mid-Market Usability Index for CRM 

PipelineDeals also earned a spot as a High Performer in G2’s Mid-Market Grid Report. PipelineDeals achieved its leading rankings by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the CRM category on G2.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer, G2. “We are thrilled to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer valuable insights to potential buyers everywhere.”

To download the G2 Mid-Market Index Reports, please visit: https://www.pipelinedeals.com/g2

About PipelineDeals CRM

Founded in 2006, PipelineDeals empowers sales teams across a breadth of industries to build game changing relationships. PipelineDeals is built around an easy-to-use and customizable user experience, sales focused features, and leading customer support and service. Today more than 18,000 users in 100 countries use PipelineDeals to gain visibility into their sales pipeline to accelerate opportunities and close more deals.

Headquartered in Seattle, WA, PipelineDeals has made the annual Inc. 5000 list since 2014, recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. For more information about PipelineDeals or to try a 14-day free trial, please visit http://www.pipelinedeals.com and engage with PipelineDeals on Twitter.

 

Marissa Heymeyer
PipelineDeals
8667027303
marissa@pipelinedeals.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:11aJUST IN : MTN launches 4G+ in Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt
AQ
08:10aTODAY'S BUSINESS LEADERSHIP LACKS INFINITE VISION : Simon Sinek
AQ
08:10aJOHN KEELLS : FastTrack Summer Internship Program 2019 returns
AQ
08:10aStandard Chartered Cup 2019
AQ
08:10aUNION ASSURANCE : delivers higher dividends for its policyholders
AQ
08:10aDFCC BANK : 's revamped website offers enhanced user experience
AQ
08:10aDELL TECHNOLOGIES : boosts local Inter-University Esports Championship
AQ
08:10aNAWALOKA HOSPITALS : partners with PickMe to bring convenience to patrons
AQ
08:10aHSBC : Asian companies prioritise technology, sustainability and people as drivers of future growth
AQ
08:10aBOEING : Qatar Airways launches flights to Lisbon, Portugal
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NILFISK HOLDING A/S : NILFISK A/S : adjusts financial guidance for 2019 and postpones mid-term targets
2TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : Trading Statement & Operational Update
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD : Facing Challenges, Firms Seek Deals -- WSJ
5Oil prices rise on drop in U.S. crude stocks, refinery outage

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About