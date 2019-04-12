Piraeus Bank MKB : Information for bank's customers!
04/12/2019 | 03:22am EDT
Dear Clients,
Winbank can be unavailable temporarily in connection with planned technical works on software servicing which take place from 3:30 am to 5:30 am on Saturday, 13.04.2019 and from 3:00 am to 5:00 am on Sunday, 14.04.2019.
Please, accept our apologies for inconveniences and thank you for understanding!
