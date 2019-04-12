Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Piraeus Bank MKB : Information for bank's customers!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 03:22am EDT

Dear Clients,

Winbank can be unavailable temporarily in connection with planned technical works on software servicing which take place from 3:30 am to 5:30 am on Saturday, 13.04.2019 and from 3:00 am to 5:00 am on Sunday, 14.04.2019.

Please, accept our apologies for inconveniences and thank you for understanding!

back to the list of news

12.04.2019

Information for bank's customers!

29.03.2019

Piraeus Bank entered TOP-3 banks with the most reliable deposits
'Standart Rating' agency raiting evaluated 60 banks.

21.03.2019

Піреус Банк виступив ексклюзивним спонсором семінару «Ведення міжнародного бізнесу: компанії, рахунки і податки»
Семінар проходитиме 22 березня 2019 року у м. Одесі

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank MKB PAT published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 07:22:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:53aANY BIZTONSAGI NYOMDA : Excellent results were achieved by ANY Security Printing Company Group at the Best Print Hungary 2019 competition
PU
03:53aTENABLE : Critical OS Command Injection Vulnerability in Citrix SD-WAN Center Discovered
PU
03:53aBAYER : to Comply With California Court's Mediation Order
DJ
03:49aMITIE : UK competition watchdog concerned by impact of Mitie-Rentokil deal
RE
03:49aBOEING CEO : Fixes Will Make MAX 'Even Safer'
DJ
03:48aABB : and Porsche will jointly develop next generation electric vehicle chargers in Japan
PU
03:48aINSTEM : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
03:48aFOOTASYLUM : Offer for Footasylum declared wholly unconditional
PU
03:47aHIDDN : New share capital registered
AQ
03:47aAnglo American South Africa Deputy Chairman Moves to Amplats
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2PANASONIC CORPORATION : Tesla, Panasonic to seek productivity gains before new battery investments
3DANONE : DANONE : sells U.S. organic salad business to Taylor Farms
4T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Cord Cutters' Savings Shrink as Online TV Services Raise Prices -- 4th Update
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA to meet with U.S. airlines, pilot unions on Boeing 737 MAX

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About