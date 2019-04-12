Piraeus Bank MKB : Information for bank's customers!

Dear Clients,

Winbank can be unavailable temporarily in connection with planned technical works on software servicing which take place from 3:30 am to 5:30 am on Saturday, 13.04.2019 and from 3:00 am to 5:00 am on Sunday, 14.04.2019.

Please, accept our apologies for inconveniences and thank you for understanding!

back to the list of news

12.04.2019

Information for bank's customers!



29.03.2019

Piraeus Bank entered TOP-3 banks with the most reliable deposits

'Standart Rating' agency raiting evaluated 60 banks.

21.03.2019

Піреус Банк виступив ексклюзивним спонсором семінару «Ведення міжнародного бізнесу: компанії, рахунки і податки»

Семінар проходитиме 22 березня 2019 року у м. Одесі