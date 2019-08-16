Piraeus Bank MKB : Information for the Bank's clients!

Dear clients, due to ongoing software update works, from 10:00 pm 18.08.2019 to 06:00 am 19.08.2019, short-term interruptions in the work of corporate telephony and contact center may take place.
Thank you for understanding and sorry for potential inconveniences in advance.
16.08.2019
