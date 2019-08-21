Log in
Piraeus Bank MKB : Information for the Bank's clients!

08/21/2019 | 05:53am EDT

Dear clients, due to ongoing technical works on website of Piraeus Bank, some links are out of order.

Thank you for understanding and sorry for potential inconveniences in advance.

21.08.2019

Information for the Bank's clients!

13.08.2019

Piraeus Bank launched cashback proposal for debit cards
The refund of the spent amount can reach 300 UAH.

26.07.2019

Piraeus Bank will open new accounts for customers according to international requirements of the IBAN standard

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank MKB PAT published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 09:52:01 UTC
