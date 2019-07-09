Log in
Piraeus Bank MKB : Middleware Inc. won the tender for Piraeus Bank's new Omnichannel platform development

07/09/2019 | 10:58am EDT

Piraeus Bank has entered into an agreement with Middleware Inc. to create a new remote full banking platform, able to meet the needs of all clientele segments.

As Ilias Mouzakis, Piraeus Bank Board member, responsible for IT operations, Retail business and Sales channels development, announced, 'the Bank plans to create a comprehensive remote banking solution (Web- / Mobile (Android / IOS)) for all of the bank's customers - individuals, private entrepreneurs, as well as legal entities - small and medium-sized businesses'.

'Using Middleware Inc. solutions which are innovative, agile and fast-changeable in functionality, will allow Piraeus Bank to customize business processes and service functionality flexibly and quickly, to increase service security due to an intelligent anti-fraud system, to provide multi-channel communication with the bank's clientele, in particular via messengers', the banker highlighted.

'Using Middleware Inc. solutions which are innovative, agile and fast-changeable in functionality, will allow Piraeus Bank to customize business processes and service functionality flexibly and quickly, to increase service security due to an intelligent anti-fraud system, to provide multi-channel communication with the bank's clientele, in particular via messengers', the banker highlighted.

The amount of the transaction under the contract is not disclosed. The approximate launch date of the new platform is the end of the 2nd quarter of 2020.

Middleware Inc. is a technology company that creates an operating system and applications for business digitalization. Companies of all sizes - from startups to world leaders from the Fortune 500 - use its products to run their business. Western Union, Visa Int., MasterCard, Metro, PepsiCo, Ukrainian banks - Privatbank, FUIB, etc. are among the most well-known clients who use Middleware Inc. solutions.

Middleware Inc.was founded in 2014. Middleware Inc. is owner Corezoid Process Engine, Sender Communication Engine, Deepmemo Rules Engine, Share.CreditCard, trigger.cards, Control.Events technology. Middleware works with clients and partners in many countries around the world. Middleware offices are situated in USA (California, Redwood), Ukraine (Dnipro). Key clients are: Western Union, METRO Cash&Carry, Avon, Philip Morris, TBC Bank, Jysan bank. Key partners are: Visa, Rakuten Viber, Mambu. Middleware is a certificated partner of Financial Services Competency от Amazon Web Services program.

09.07.2019

Middleware Inc. won the tender for Piraeus Bank's new Omnichannel platform development
Piraeus Bank has entered into an agreement with Middleware Inc. to create a new remote full banking platform, able to meet the needs of all clientele segments.

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank MKB PAT published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 14:57:09 UTC
