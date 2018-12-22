Piraeus Bank MKB : Working hours of Piraeus Bank branches at holidays

Dear clients, please, get acquainted with the bank's working hours during holidays:

Дата Вихідні/скорочені дні December, 22, 2018 Shortened working day: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., cash-desk: 9:15 a.m. - 4:30 p.m 23-25 December, 2018 Days off 26-28 December, 2018 The Bank operates according to the standard schedule December 29, 2018 The Bank operates without customers 30-31 December, 2018,1st January 2019 Days off From January 02, 2019 The Bank operates according to the standard schedule January 07, 2019 Day off

22.12.2018

Working hours of Piraeus Bank branches at holidays

20.12.2018

Інформація для клієнтів!



18.12.2018

Piraeus Bank proposes +1% to the current interest rate for all deposits 'European' in hryvnia

The proposal is valid from 19.12.2018 till 22.12.2018