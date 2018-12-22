Piraeus Bank MKB : Working hours of Piraeus Bank branches at holidays

Dear clients, please, get acquainted with the bank's working hours during holidays:
|
Дата
|
Вихідні/скорочені дні
|
December, 22, 2018
|
Shortened working day: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., cash-desk: 9:15 a.m. - 4:30 p.m
|
23-25 December, 2018
|
Days off
|
26-28 December, 2018
|
The Bank operates according to the standard schedule
|
December 29, 2018
|
The Bank operates without customers
|
30-31 December, 2018,1st January 2019
|
Days off
|
From January 02, 2019
|
The Bank operates according to the standard schedule
|
January 07, 2019
|
Day off
