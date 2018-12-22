Log in
Piraeus Bank MKB : Working hours of Piraeus Bank branches at holidays

12/22/2018 | 12:35pm CET

Dear clients, please, get acquainted with the bank's working hours during holidays:

Дата Вихідні/скорочені дні
December, 22, 2018 Shortened working day: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., cash-desk: 9:15 a.m. - 4:30 p.m
23-25 December, 2018 Days off
26-28 December, 2018 The Bank operates according to the standard schedule
December 29, 2018 The Bank operates without customers
30-31 December, 2018,1st January 2019 Days off
From January 02, 2019 The Bank operates according to the standard schedule
January 07, 2019 Day off

Working hours of Piraeus Bank branches at holidays
Dear clients, please, get acquainted with the bank's working hours during holidays:

20.12.2018

Інформація для клієнтів!

18.12.2018

Piraeus Bank proposes +1% to the current interest rate for all deposits 'European' in hryvnia
The proposal is valid from 19.12.2018 till 22.12.2018

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank MKB PAT published this content on 22 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2018 11:34:07 UTC
