Piraeus Bank MKB : Working hours of Piraeus Bank branches at holidays

Dear clients, please, get acquainted with the bank's working hours during holidays.
|
Date
|
Days off/ Shortened working day
|
October, 14, 2019
|
Branch will remain closed for holiday
|
October, 15, 2019
|
Branch operates according to the standard schedule
back to the list of news
09.10.2019
Working hours of Piraeus Bank branches at holidays
Dear clients, please, get acquainted with the bank's working hours during holidays.
07.10.2019
IBAN transition period is extended until January 12, 2020
National Bank of Ukraine has extended the transition period to the IBAN standard until January 12,2020
02.10.2019
Piraeus Bank entered the TOP-15 banks in the rating of the financial health in Ukraine
The rating covers 40 banks with assets more than UAH 2 bio.
Disclaimer
Piraeus Bank MKB PAT published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 15:05:06 UTC