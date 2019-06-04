Piraeus Bank MKB : becomes a gold sponsor of Annual Odessa Shipping Dinner

The event was attended by more than 500 experts in transport, shipping and international trade

The event was organized by an international law firm Interlegal, which traditionally provides several networks platforms for transport, shipping and international trade experts.

Piraeus Bank becomes a gold sponsor of Annual Odessa Shipping Dinner, held in the southern capital of Ukraine. Geography of participants includes more than 26 countries, in particular Austria, Finland, Germany, Switzerland, UAE, Greece, Cyprus, Italy, Korea, Monaco.

The shipping industry is one of the key businesses for Piraeus Bank that is why the bank made the decision to become the gold sponsor of the event this year. For seaman and their families the Bank offers special product bundles: PILOT, CHIEF and CAPT, which provide European quality and beneficial terms of banking servicing.

