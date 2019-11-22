Piraeus Bank MKB : has increased the deposit interest rates

The new deposit rates offered till January 08, 2020.

Piraeus Bank has increased the interest rates on the «European» deposit in UAH for all the terms starting from 6 months. As a result the maximum deposit rate offered is 17% p.a.

The «European» deposit can also be placed in USD or EUR.

Piraeus Bank's range of deposit products is designed so that customers can choose a deposit that really meets their needs: a classic term deposit with interests paid on maturity or monthly; a deposit with the possibility of replenishment; pension deposit; current account with an increased interest rate on a fixed balance of funds and attractive interest rate on a variable balance.

