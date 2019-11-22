Log in
Piraeus Bank MKB : has increased the deposit interest rates

11/22/2019

The new deposit rates offered till January 08, 2020.

Piraeus Bank has increased the interest rates on the «European» deposit in UAH for all the terms starting from 6 months. As a result the maximum deposit rate offered is 17% p.a.

The «European» deposit can also be placed in USD or EUR.

Piraeus Bank's range of deposit products is designed so that customers can choose a deposit that really meets their needs: a classic term deposit with interests paid on maturity or monthly; a deposit with the possibility of replenishment; pension deposit; current account with an increased interest rate on a fixed balance of funds and attractive interest rate on a variable balance.

22.11.2019

Piraeus Bank has increased the deposit interest rates
The new deposit rates offered till January 08, 2020.

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank MKB PAT published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 08:36:04 UTC
