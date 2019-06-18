Log in
Piraeus Bank MKB : has launched a special offer for private and business clients in Lviv

06/18/2019

Piraeus Bank has launched a special offer for private and business clients in Lviv in connection with of branch birthday in updated branch format in Piraeus Group corporate standard

Piraeus Bank has launched a special offer for private and business clients in Lviv in connection with of branch birthday in updated branch format in Piraeus Group corporate standard. Official celebration will take place at 18.06.19 on Heroev UPA Str., 76

So for the business clients Piraeus Bank offers free current accounts opening and services within a product bundle 'International' during 3 months.

This special offer is valid until 30.09.2019.

For the private individuals, who visit the branch during a week after opening, namely from 18.06.2019 to 27.06.2019, Piraeus Bank implemented 0,75% p.a. deposit rate increase in UAH. Also the clients, who purchase any banking product during this period of time, will take part in instant 'win-win' lottery.

18.06.2019

Piraeus Bank has launched a special offer for private and business clients in Lviv
Piraeus Bank has launched a special offer for private and business clients in Lviv in connection with of branch birthday in updated branch format in Piraeus Group corporate standard

11.06.2019

Piraeus Bank has determined three winners of the 'Incredible trip!' special offer
The special offer will last until the end of June 2019

07.06.2019

Piraeus Bank received a long-term credit rating uaAA on the national scale by RA Standard-Rating agency
Date of rating assignment: May 27, 2019.

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank MKB PAT published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 08:43:07 UTC
