Piraeus Bank MKB : has launched a special offer for private and business clients in Lviv

Piraeus Bank has launched a special offer for private and business clients in Lviv in connection with of branch birthday in updated branch format in Piraeus Group corporate standard

Piraeus Bank has launched a special offer for private and business clients in Lviv in connection with of branch birthday in updated branch format in Piraeus Group corporate standard. Official celebration will take place at 18.06.19 on Heroev UPA Str., 76

So for the business clients Piraeus Bank offers free current accounts opening and services within a product bundle 'International' during 3 months.

This special offer is valid until 30.09.2019.

For the private individuals, who visit the branch during a week after opening, namely from 18.06.2019 to 27.06.2019, Piraeus Bank implemented 0,75% p.a. deposit rate increase in UAH. Also the clients, who purchase any banking product during this period of time, will take part in instant 'win-win' lottery.

back to the list of news

18.06.2019

Piraeus Bank has launched a special offer for private and business clients in Lviv

Piraeus Bank has launched a special offer for private and business clients in Lviv in connection with of branch birthday in updated branch format in Piraeus Group corporate standard

11.06.2019

Piraeus Bank has determined three winners of the 'Incredible trip!' special offer

The special offer will last until the end of June 2019

07.06.2019

Piraeus Bank received a long-term credit rating uaAA on the national scale by RA Standard-Rating agency

Date of rating assignment: May 27, 2019.