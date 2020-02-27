Piramal Enterprises : rsquo; FY2019 Annual Report Ranked 1st in India and 8th Globally by League of American Communications Professionals

Piramal Enterprises' FY2019 Annual Report Ranked 1st in India and 8th Globally

by League of American Communications Professionals

Recognized by the League of American Communications Professionals (LACP) for the 4 th consecutive year

o Ranked 8 th globally across ~1,000 participating companies; Among Top-10 Annual Reports globally for the 2 nd consecutive year

o Recognized as the best Annual Report from India - 3 rd time in the last four years

o Best Annual Report in the 'Conglomerates' category globally (Platinum Award), across both print and digital formats

o Recognized as 'Best Report - Financials' worldwide (Platinum Award)

February 27, 2020 | Mumbai, India: Piramal Enterprises (PEL) ('PEL', NSE: PEL, BSE: 500302, 912460) has been ranked 1st in India and 8th globally, for its FY2019 Annual Report by the League of American Communications Professionals (LACP), at the Vision Awards Annual Report Competition 2018-19. In addition, PEL has been ranked 1st globally (Platinum Award) in the 'Conglomerates' category, across both print & digital formats.

PEL's FY2019 Annual Report, titled "Prudence. Persistence. Performance." presents the Company's prudent business strategy and consistency in its execution, which have enabled it to deliver resilient performance in a volatile business environment. The report also highlights the Company's ability to build a differentiated business model that has stood the test of time.

Mr. Vijay Shah, Executive Director, Piramal Enterprises Limited, said, "We are pleased that Piramal Enterprises' Annual Report has been again ranked 1st in India and amongst the top-10globally by LACP, alongside other highly reputed global companies. This is an affirmation of our commitment towards improving the quality and transparency of our disclosures that facilitate informed decision making by our stakeholders."

Some of the other global companies in the Top-100 rankings include: Johnson & Johnson (rank #9), HDFC Life (rank #22), Dominion Energy (rank #23), Hyundai Elevator (rank #50), Caterpillar Inc. (rank #61), China Mobile (rank #65), Kia Motors (rank #68), Coca-Cola FEMSA (rank #75), CITIC Securities (rank #79), Nornickel (rank #94). Other major companies that also participated in LACP awards include BASF, Citigroup, Infosys, Vedanta, etc.

LACP LLC is an association established in 2001 to create a forum within the public relations industry that facilitates discussion of best-in-class global practices within the profession, while recognising those that demonstrate exemplary communication capabilities.

The Vision Awards competition benchmarks and recognises best practices in international financial reporting, and is one the largest annual report competitions in the world. In 2018-19, over 6,000 entries were accepted from nearly 1,000 companies, across a range of industries and organizational sizes globally.

*******