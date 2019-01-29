Pirates Voyage : Dinner Attraction's Season Begins Feb. 8 in Myrtle Beach

Calling all fans of swashbucklers, pirates, mermaids and general family fun! It’s time for the thrilling 9th season to begin at Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Feb. 8. Pirates Voyage is an unbelievable adventure with sword fights, canons and pirates scaling high above two full-sized pirate ships fighting to win Davey Jones’ coveted sunken treasure. A cavalier crew of characters combines heroics and high-flying fun that will have guests cheering and experiencing thrills around every corner in an epic battle for lost treasure on land, on deck, and in the water of the show’s 15-foot-deep indoor lagoon.

“We know that guests of all ages find the fun and excitement at Pirates Voyage unlike any other experience they have had anywhere,” said Paul Brown, General Manger of Pirates Voyage. “Where else can families have fun together creating memories of a lifetime– with ship-to-ship battles, cannons blazing, acrobatics and a delicious feast?“

The adventure starts in the Pirates Village, where the crew welcome guests with a fun interactive experience, including a pirate sing-a-long. The younger swashbucklers can “join the crew” and be transformed into mermaids and pirates before the main show begins.

As visitors enter the arena for this Dinner and Show spectacular, guests are served a fabulous four-course feast straight from Captain Blackbeard’s galley. The meal begins with voyager creamy vegetable soup and buccaneer bread. The feast fit for a pirate continues with a “half o’ roasted cackler” (chicken), pulled barbeque pork, cob o’ buttery corn, and a pirate herb-basted potato. Apple o ’me eye pie and *unlimited Coca-Cola® products, tea or coffee complete the meal. Vegetarian and gluten-free meals are available by request.

Pirates Voyage takes guests on a fantastic adventure with beautiful mermaids gracefully performing before diving back into Buccaneer Bay and a cavalier crew of characters combining adventure, acrobatics, animals and all things pirate at “The Most Fun Place to Eat in Myrtle Beach.”

Show times and reservations are available by calling 1.800.433.4401 or visiting www.piratesvoyage.com.

About World Choice Investments: Founded in 1988, World Choice Investments, LLC, doing business as Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction and Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, operates dinner attraction venues for family fun and adventure in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Branson, Missouri and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Our shows feature special effects, musical productions, live animals and a four-course family feast.



* Coca-Cola® is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

