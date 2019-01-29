Pirates Voyage : Dinner Attraction's Season Begins Feb. 8 in Myrtle Beach

Calling all fans of swashbucklers, pirates, mermaids and general family
fun! It’s time for the thrilling 9th season to begin at
Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina,
on Feb. 8. Pirates Voyage is an unbelievable adventure with sword
fights, canons and pirates scaling high above two full-sized pirate
ships fighting to win Davey Jones’ coveted sunken treasure. A cavalier
crew of characters combines heroics and high-flying fun that will have
guests cheering and experiencing thrills around every corner in an epic
battle for lost treasure on land, on deck, and in the water of the
show’s 15-foot-deep indoor lagoon.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005113/en/
“We know that guests of all ages find the fun and excitement at Pirates
Voyage unlike any other experience they have had anywhere,” said Paul
Brown, General Manger of Pirates Voyage. “Where else can families have
fun together creating memories of a lifetime– with ship-to-ship battles,
cannons blazing, acrobatics and a delicious feast?“
The adventure starts in the Pirates Village, where the crew welcome
guests with a fun interactive experience, including a pirate
sing-a-long. The younger swashbucklers can “join the crew” and be
transformed into mermaids and pirates before the main show begins.
As visitors enter the arena for this Dinner and Show spectacular, guests
are served a fabulous four-course feast straight from Captain
Blackbeard’s galley. The meal begins with voyager creamy vegetable soup
and buccaneer bread. The feast fit for a pirate continues with a “half
o’ roasted cackler” (chicken), pulled barbeque pork, cob o’ buttery
corn, and a pirate herb-basted potato. Apple o ’me eye pie and
*unlimited Coca-Cola® products, tea or coffee complete the meal.
Vegetarian and gluten-free meals are available by request.
Pirates Voyage takes guests on a fantastic adventure with beautiful
mermaids gracefully performing before diving back into Buccaneer Bay and
a cavalier crew of characters combining adventure, acrobatics, animals
and all things pirate at “The Most Fun Place to Eat in Myrtle Beach.”
Show times and reservations are available by calling 1.800.433.4401 or
visiting www.piratesvoyage.com.
About World Choice Investments: Founded in 1988, World Choice
Investments, LLC, doing business as Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner
Attraction and Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, operates dinner attraction
venues for family fun and adventure in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Branson,
Missouri and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Our shows feature special
effects, musical productions, live animals and a four-course family
feast.
* Coca-Cola® is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.
