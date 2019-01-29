Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pirates Voyage : Dinner Attraction's Season Begins Feb. 8 in Myrtle Beach

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 11:06am EST

Calling all fans of swashbucklers, pirates, mermaids and general family fun! It’s time for the thrilling 9th season to begin at Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Feb. 8. Pirates Voyage is an unbelievable adventure with sword fights, canons and pirates scaling high above two full-sized pirate ships fighting to win Davey Jones’ coveted sunken treasure. A cavalier crew of characters combines heroics and high-flying fun that will have guests cheering and experiencing thrills around every corner in an epic battle for lost treasure on land, on deck, and in the water of the show’s 15-foot-deep indoor lagoon.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005113/en/

Calling all fans of swashbucklers, pirates, mermaids and general family fun! It’s time for the thril ...

Calling all fans of swashbucklers, pirates, mermaids and general family fun! It’s time for the thrilling 9th season to begin at Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Feb. 8. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We know that guests of all ages find the fun and excitement at Pirates Voyage unlike any other experience they have had anywhere,” said Paul Brown, General Manger of Pirates Voyage. “Where else can families have fun together creating memories of a lifetime– with ship-to-ship battles, cannons blazing, acrobatics and a delicious feast?“

The adventure starts in the Pirates Village, where the crew welcome guests with a fun interactive experience, including a pirate sing-a-long. The younger swashbucklers can “join the crew” and be transformed into mermaids and pirates before the main show begins.

As visitors enter the arena for this Dinner and Show spectacular, guests are served a fabulous four-course feast straight from Captain Blackbeard’s galley. The meal begins with voyager creamy vegetable soup and buccaneer bread. The feast fit for a pirate continues with a “half o’ roasted cackler” (chicken), pulled barbeque pork, cob o’ buttery corn, and a pirate herb-basted potato. Apple o ’me eye pie and *unlimited Coca-Cola® products, tea or coffee complete the meal. Vegetarian and gluten-free meals are available by request.

Pirates Voyage takes guests on a fantastic adventure with beautiful mermaids gracefully performing before diving back into Buccaneer Bay and a cavalier crew of characters combining adventure, acrobatics, animals and all things pirate at “The Most Fun Place to Eat in Myrtle Beach.”

Show times and reservations are available by calling 1.800.433.4401 or visiting www.piratesvoyage.com.

-piratesvoyage2019-

About World Choice Investments: Founded in 1988, World Choice Investments, LLC, doing business as Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction and Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, operates dinner attraction venues for family fun and adventure in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Branson, Missouri and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Our shows feature special effects, musical productions, live animals and a four-course family feast.


* Coca-Cola® is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:33aCOMCAST : Madison Reed Raises $51 Million in Series D Financing
DJ
11:33aEversheds Sutherland (US) deploys HighQ's collaboration software to provide attorneys, clients with industry-leading tech tools
GL
11:32aVisionGate Announces Lung Cancer Prevention Trial Progress
GL
11:31aCorning Inc. Up Nearly 10% After 4Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk
DJ
11:31aLENDINGTREE : Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Oklahoma City are the Best Cities for First-Time Homebuyers
PR
11:31aALPHABET : Motorists Can Now Access Waze App Directions in New York Tunnels
DJ
11:30aTECH DATA : partners with Citrus to add state-of-the-art digital advertising system to InTouch online sales platform
AQ
11:30aBYGGHEMMA FIRST : Group consolidates position in Norway through acquisition of the online store VVSKupp (Designkupp AS)
AQ
11:29aALTERNATE HEALTH : Announces Private Placement
AQ
11:29a3M warns of slowdown in China, trims sales forecast
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2VALE : VALE : Five Vale staff and contractors arrested after Brazil dam disaster
3DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : says overseas ops to slice into profit, shares dive
4SALESFORCE.COM : SAP plans restructuring after signs of weakness emerge
5SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : 4Q Net Profit Fell Amid Market Volatility

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.