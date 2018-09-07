Log in
Pirelli & C S p A : CEDES ACTIVITIES IN VENEZUELA, NO FINANCIAL EFFECT ON GROUP

09/07/2018 | 08:57pm CEST

Milan, 7 September 2018 - Pirelli announces the disposal today of its Car tyre factory in Venezuela, located in the city of Guacara, and all the activities held in the country. The operation follows the de-consolidation of the Venezuelan subsidiary which took place on December 31, 2015 and has no financial effects on the group.

The agreement, which calls for employment continuity, was reached with a consortium of South American entrepreneurs and the company Sommers International, in the capacity of buyer. Pirelli wishes to thank its collaborators and clients for its 28 years of activity in the country and wishes the new management every success.

Published on: 7 September, 21:49 CET

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 18:56:08 UTC
