Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pitcairn President and CEO Leslie Voth Named Board Chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

JENKINTOWN, Pa., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pitcairn, an innovator and leading family office, announced today that its Board of Directors has named President and CEO Leslie C. Voth as its next chairman of the board. Voth succeeds Dirk Jungé, who recently retired after serving as chairman for 28 years. Voth is the first chairman not related to the Pitcairn family. After decades of proven leadership with the firm, her expanded role is the latest step in Pitcairn’s rapid growth and strategic evolution in advance of its 100th anniversary in 2023.

“Pitcairn and the family office industry has undergone an incredible evolution since I first joined the family enterprise 44 years ago. Over the last several years, our company and board developed and executed a detailed transition plan that’s led us to today. It’s time for a new generation of leadership to serve a new generation of families,” said Jungé. “Leslie is a proven innovator and leading voice in our industry. She is exactly the right person at the exact right time to continue to guide Pitcairn’s next chapter.”

Voth first joined Pitcairn in 1993 and was named CEO in 2012. Before becoming CEO, she served in several leadership roles including Chief Operating Officer, President of the Wealth Management Group, and Director of Marketing & Communications. Under her leadership, the firm has transitioned to a 100 percent open architecture investment platform and developed Pitcairn’s unique approach to managing the family and financial dynamics impacting families over generations. She defined and formalized the Pitcairn culture and client experience. These innovations have informed and driven Pitcairn’s approach to client service, including multi-generational wealth transition and succession planning.

“This is an exciting time for Pitcairn and the entire industry,” said Voth. “I look forward to working with the board and all of my colleagues to continue to reimagine the services, tools, and talent we need to help families succeed over generations and guide our own new approaches to governance, leadership, succession, and transition. As we approach Pitcairn’s 100th birthday, we’re better positioned than ever to continue to define the highest levels of service and strategy to the families who put their trust in us.”

About Pitcairn
Pitcairn is a true family office and leader in helping families navigate the challenges and opportunities created by the interplay of family and financial dynamics. Through Wealth Momentum®, an experience-based family office model, Pitcairn helps families and single family offices achieve a more effective and complete experience. Since its inception, Pitcairn has partnered with some of the world’s wealthiest families to meet their needs and drive better outcomes – year to year, decade to decade, generation to generation. Today, Pitcairn is recognized as an innovator, guiding families through generational transitions and redefining the industry standard for family offices. The firm is located in Philadelphia, with offices in New York and Washington, DC and a network of resources around the world.

Contact: 
Ronna J. Gyllenhaal           
Pitcairn                                 
215 881 6148                      
r.gyllenhaal@pitcairn.com 

Katie Miller
Braithwaite Communications
215 564 3200 x114
kmiller@gobraithwaite.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:22pZRG Opens Mexico City Office and adds Larry Rubin as Country Head
BU
02:22pUPDATE -- TEN, Ltd Announces Redemption of $50.0 Million 8.0% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares
GL
02:21pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Announces Investigation into Greenlane Holdings, Inc.
BU
02:20pSTOCKS HAVE FOUND THEIR SWEET SPOT : Bruce Cooper
PU
02:20pAON : M&A transaction insurance sees rapid growth in Asia-Pacific, according to new Aon and Mergermarket Report
PU
02:20pACCESS BANK : Issues Tier II N30bn Local Bond
PU
02:20pDISCOVERY : Bank expands its leadership team with the appointment of Francois Groepe
PU
02:18pMSCI : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:17pKANSAS CITY LIFE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:17pCAPITAL ONE : Republicans want Capital One, Amazon to explain data breach
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Dutch bank ING warns against further ECB money printing
2King dollar rattles currencies, commodities; stocks rise
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : 3Q Net Profit Fell on Challenging Market Environment -- 2nd Update
4TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : France's Veolia eyes bigger acquisitions as recycling activities boom
5EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group