Pitcairn President and CEO Leslie Voth Named Board Chairman

JENKINTOWN, Pa., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pitcairn, an innovator and leading family office, announced today that its Board of Directors has named President and CEO Leslie C. Voth as its next chairman of the board. Voth succeeds Dirk Jungé, who recently retired after serving as chairman for 28 years. Voth is the first chairman not related to the Pitcairn family. After decades of proven leadership with the firm, her expanded role is the latest step in Pitcairn’s rapid growth and strategic evolution in advance of its 100th anniversary in 2023.



“Pitcairn and the family office industry has undergone an incredible evolution since I first joined the family enterprise 44 years ago. Over the last several years, our company and board developed and executed a detailed transition plan that’s led us to today. It’s time for a new generation of leadership to serve a new generation of families,” said Jungé. “Leslie is a proven innovator and leading voice in our industry. She is exactly the right person at the exact right time to continue to guide Pitcairn’s next chapter.”

Voth first joined Pitcairn in 1993 and was named CEO in 2012. Before becoming CEO, she served in several leadership roles including Chief Operating Officer, President of the Wealth Management Group, and Director of Marketing & Communications. Under her leadership, the firm has transitioned to a 100 percent open architecture investment platform and developed Pitcairn’s unique approach to managing the family and financial dynamics impacting families over generations. She defined and formalized the Pitcairn culture and client experience. These innovations have informed and driven Pitcairn’s approach to client service, including multi-generational wealth transition and succession planning.

“This is an exciting time for Pitcairn and the entire industry,” said Voth. “I look forward to working with the board and all of my colleagues to continue to reimagine the services, tools, and talent we need to help families succeed over generations and guide our own new approaches to governance, leadership, succession, and transition. As we approach Pitcairn’s 100th birthday, we’re better positioned than ever to continue to define the highest levels of service and strategy to the families who put their trust in us.”

Pitcairn is a true family office and leader in helping families navigate the challenges and opportunities created by the interplay of family and financial dynamics. Through Wealth Momentum®, an experience-based family office model, Pitcairn helps families and single family offices achieve a more effective and complete experience. Since its inception, Pitcairn has partnered with some of the world’s wealthiest families to meet their needs and drive better outcomes – year to year, decade to decade, generation to generation. Today, Pitcairn is recognized as an innovator, guiding families through generational transitions and redefining the industry standard for family offices. The firm is located in Philadelphia, with offices in New York and Washington, DC and a network of resources around the world.

