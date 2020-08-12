Pittsburgh Field Hearing to Examine the Economic and Employment Impacts of Pennsylvania's Participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI)

HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Senate Environmental Resources & Energy Committee will be holding a public hearing - Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 1PM - to further examine the economic and employment impacts of Pennsylvania's participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

The hearing will be held at the Boilermakers Local Lodge 154, 1221 Banksville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15216.

Groups expected to offer comments include regional building trades, chambers of commerce, elected officials and more. An agenda will be available in the coming days.

The hearing will be webcast LIVE on the committee's website, https://environmental.pasenategop.com/, and an archived video will be available shortly after the hearing concludes. Witness testimony will be available on the website at the start of the hearing.

CONTACT: Nick Troutman (717) 787-3280