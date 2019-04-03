Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pivo Associates Disclaims JBZY Relationship

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 11:28pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard Oravec goes on the record regarding the wild and inaccurate speculation in internet chat rooms like Investor Hub regarding himself and his company Pivo Associates, Inc. (“Pivo”). Pivo discontinued any business relationship with JB&ZJMY Holding Company (JBZY) in June of last year or with management associated with JBZY. Numerous posts, pictures and speculation have been posted suggesting that Mr. Oravec has or will resume his duties for JBZY and that he is or will be assisting new management with “corporate enhancements.”

These posts show pictures of Mr. Oravec meeting with “new” management. Although such meeting took place Mr. Oravec has no intention of returning to JBZY and the meeting was at management’s request and the circulation of such pictures was without Mr. Oravec’s approval or knowledge. Mr. Oravec continues to serve Pivo’s sole client XNWU International Group Holding Company as it transitions into the growing vape market by the recent acquisition of Nano Vape Corporation (“Nano Vape”). Under the leadership of Mel Ehrlich, Ph.D., Nano Vape has filed a patent application for a vaping device that has neither lithium batteries nor a heating element thus addressing some the concerns raised about vaping by the FDA and others.

Legal Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management team. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control.

Contact Information
Richard Oravec
Investor Relations
(212) 924-3548
info@pivoassoc.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:37pWHEELOCK AND : Press Release - Wheelock HK$2 billion Sustainability Linked Loan
PU
11:36pAVEO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Announces Pricing of $25 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BU
11:35pVIRAL ACCESS X MARIE CLAIRE :  The Future Is...
BU
11:32pHI LEVEL TECHNOLOGY : 4.4.2019 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 March 2019
PU
11:28pPivo Associates Disclaims JBZY Relationship
GL
11:27pChina's Chimbusco agrees low-sulphur marine fuel deal with COSCO unit
RE
11:27pPhilippines' House to hold common tower hearing
AQ
11:23pUPDATE1 : More wartime labor suits filed in S. Korea against Japan firms
AQ
11:23pTESLA : first-quarter deliveries plummet
AQ
11:21pSouth Korean, U.S. telcos roll out 5G services early as race heats up
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia to issue first Boeing investigation report on Thursday
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Facebook removes exposed user records stored on Amazon's servers
3BP : BP : Unlocking the decarbonizing potential of gas
4CARL ICAHN SOLD LYFT STAKE TO SOROS PRIOR TO IPO: WSJ
5TUI : TUI : Presentation (PDF)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About