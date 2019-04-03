Pivo Associates Disclaims JBZY Relationship

NEW YORK, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard Oravec goes on the record regarding the wild and inaccurate speculation in internet chat rooms like Investor Hub regarding himself and his company Pivo Associates, Inc. (“Pivo”). Pivo discontinued any business relationship with JB&ZJMY Holding Company (JBZY) in June of last year or with management associated with JBZY. Numerous posts, pictures and speculation have been posted suggesting that Mr. Oravec has or will resume his duties for JBZY and that he is or will be assisting new management with “corporate enhancements.”



These posts show pictures of Mr. Oravec meeting with “new” management. Although such meeting took place Mr. Oravec has no intention of returning to JBZY and the meeting was at management’s request and the circulation of such pictures was without Mr. Oravec’s approval or knowledge. Mr. Oravec continues to serve Pivo’s sole client XNWU International Group Holding Company as it transitions into the growing vape market by the recent acquisition of Nano Vape Corporation (“Nano Vape”). Under the leadership of Mel Ehrlich, Ph.D., Nano Vape has filed a patent application for a vaping device that has neither lithium batteries nor a heating element thus addressing some the concerns raised about vaping by the FDA and others.

Contact Information

Richard Oravec

Investor Relations

(212) 924-3548

info@pivoassoc.com