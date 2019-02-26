Pivot Bio Welcomes Finance and Strategy Leaders to its Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pivot Bio today announced it has added to its team of senior leaders: Christa Peren as vice president of finance and John Henkhaus as business development and innovation strategy lead. Both join to advance the company’s commitment to rapidly bringing innovation to the world that supports farmers’ desire to use more sustainable products while continuing to improve their bottom line.



Peren brings more than 25 years of experience in business finance to Pivot Bio. Before joining the company, Peren served as a senior director of finance at Abbott in the medical optics division for nearly nine years. She was also the finance director for Bausch and Lomb, for nearly nine years prior to Abbott. In addition, Peren spent eight years in business assurance at PricewaterhouseCoopers in both the company's Netherlands and U.S. offices. Peren is a graduate from the University of Iowa, where she received a bachelor of business administration in accounting.



Henkhaus joins Pivot Bio with over 20 years of experience in bringing new technologies to market and driving commercial strategies. Prior to joining Pivot Bio, Henkhaus spent six years at Monsanto as the global business development lead supporting Monsanto’s Ag Microbials platform including the Seed Applied Solutions business and the BioAg Alliance. Henkhaus has held additional roles within the biotech and pharmaceutical spaces, including nine years as vice president at OpGen and three years as a senior manager at Incyte. Henkhaus is a graduate of Southern Illinois University where he received a bachelor of science in microbiology. He also received an MBA from Saint Louis University.



“The additional industry and global experience Christa and John bring to Pivot Bio will help advance our aggressive growth plans,” said Karsten Temme, CEO and co-founder, Pivot Bio. “Fueled by our Series B financing last year, we are in a strong position to further accelerate the commercial success of Pivot Bio PROVEN™.”



Pivot Bio was named one of Fast Company’s 2019 Most Innovative Companies earlier this month. The company also recently announced its flagship product, Pivot Bio PROVENTM, outperformed chemical nitrogen fertilizer across geographies, soil types and weather conditions in the company’s 2018 national trials. Growers using Pivot Bio PROVENTM, the industry’s first sustainable nitrogen-producing microbe for corn, consistently observed better ROI and outcomes when compared to relying solely on chemical fertilizer. Nearly 11,000 on-farm and research trials were conducted across multiple states, demonstrating Pivot Bio’s nitrogen-producing microbes can reduce or replace chemical nitrogen, maximize yield potential and provide a strong return on investment for growers.



About Pivot Bio

At Pivot Bio, we believe in meeting the needs of the present without compromising the needs of future generations. Our unparalleled understanding of the crop microbiome will help create a future with cleaner water and air. We are dedicated to providing farmers with solutions, so they can grow high-quality, environmentally-responsible and sustainably focused food crops that help feed families worldwide. For more information, visit www.pivotbio.com and follow @pivotbio on Twitter.



