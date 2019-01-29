Pivot3 : Achieves Advanced Certification of Its Intelligent Infrastructure Solutions for Genetec Unified Security Platform

Hyperconverged infrastructure optimized with Genetec™ Security Center to enhance video capture in enterprise-class IoT and security environments

Pivot3, a leading provider of intelligent infrastructure solutions, has completed an advanced certification of its hyperconverged infrastructure with Genetec™ Security Center software. The combination of Pivot3 and the Genetec unified security platform delivers a robust integrated security and IoT solution designed to support the complex requirements of video-intensive, mission-critical environments. Additionally, Pivot3’s certified intelligent infrastructure provides three times the performance over its previous certification.

Pivot3’s intelligent infrastructure is optimized to deliver the performance, resilience, scalability and ease-of-use required for enterprise-class security, video surveillance and IoT deployments to Genetec video management system customers. The certification process ensures the companies’ combined solutions provide the advanced tools and high availability organizations require to streamline mission-critical video, security management and storage by hosting Genetec™ Security Center and additional applications on a single secure, resilient and scalable platform.

“We are pleased to welcome Pivot3 into our partnership program,” said Georges Tannous, Director of Strategic Alliances, Genetec Inc. “Our joint customers and integration partners can benefit from this certification by trusting in the fact that our combined solutions deliver the performance and resilience required to meet their demanding implementations.”

Pivot3’s high-performance, ultra-dense, highly resilient technologies reduce risk and cost by eliminating system downtime and data loss and simplifying management at scale. With Pivot3, organizations can consolidate video surveillance and all additional applications onto a common infrastructure platform, reducing the need to purchase and manage extra hardware and delivering enterprise-class resilience and performance to the entire application suite.

“The combination of Genetec and Pivot3 delivers robust infrastructure designed to meet the demanding needs of complex security and IoT environments,” said Brandon Reich, vice president of security and IoT, Pivot3. “Genetec is a leader in providing organizations with the insight and awareness necessary to ensure high levels of security, and we embrace the opportunity for continued collaboration to ensure our customers' applications and data are properly captured, protected and readily available when needed.”

About Pivot3

Pivot3’s intelligent hybrid cloud and IoT solutions provide security, resilience and management simplicity at scale for customers’ mission-critical environments. Powered by the industry’s only Intelligence Engine, Pivot3 automates the management of multiple, mixed application workloads, delivers industry-leading performance at scale, eliminates unplanned downtime and reduces the cost of traditional IT infrastructure by half or more. With thousands of customers in 64 countries with deployments in education, hospitality, transportation, government, defense, healthcare, gaming, financial services and retail, Pivot3 allows IT to manage complexity at scale through intelligence and automation. Visit www.pivot3.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005598/en/