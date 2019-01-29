Pivot3 : Achieves Advanced Certification of Its Intelligent Infrastructure Solutions for Genetec Unified Security Platform

Pivot3,
a leading provider of intelligent infrastructure solutions, has
completed an advanced certification of its hyperconverged infrastructure
with Genetec™ Security Center software. The combination of Pivot3 and
the Genetec unified security platform delivers a robust integrated
security and IoT solution designed to support the complex requirements
of video-intensive, mission-critical environments. Additionally,
Pivot3’s certified intelligent infrastructure provides three times the
performance over its previous certification.
Pivot3’s intelligent infrastructure is optimized to deliver the
performance, resilience, scalability and ease-of-use required for
enterprise-class security, video surveillance and IoT deployments to
Genetec video management system customers. The certification process
ensures the companies’ combined solutions provide the advanced tools and
high availability organizations require to streamline mission-critical
video, security management and storage by hosting Genetec™ Security
Center and additional applications on a single secure, resilient and
scalable platform.
“We are pleased to welcome Pivot3 into our partnership program,” said
Georges Tannous, Director of Strategic Alliances, Genetec Inc. “Our
joint customers and integration partners can benefit from this
certification by trusting in the fact that our combined solutions
deliver the performance and resilience required to meet their demanding
implementations.”
Pivot3’s high-performance, ultra-dense, highly resilient technologies
reduce risk and cost by eliminating system downtime and data loss and
simplifying management at scale. With Pivot3, organizations can
consolidate video surveillance and all additional applications onto a
common infrastructure platform, reducing the need to purchase and manage
extra hardware and delivering enterprise-class resilience and
performance to the entire application suite.
“The combination of Genetec and Pivot3 delivers robust infrastructure
designed to meet the demanding needs of complex security and IoT
environments,” said Brandon Reich, vice president of security and IoT,
Pivot3. “Genetec is a leader in providing organizations with the insight
and awareness necessary to ensure high levels of security, and we
embrace the opportunity for continued collaboration to ensure our
customers' applications and data are properly captured, protected and
readily available when needed.”
About Pivot3
Pivot3’s intelligent hybrid cloud and IoT solutions provide security,
resilience and management simplicity at scale for customers’
mission-critical environments. Powered by the industry’s only
Intelligence Engine, Pivot3 automates the management of multiple, mixed
application workloads, delivers industry-leading performance at scale,
eliminates unplanned downtime and reduces the cost of traditional IT
infrastructure by half or more. With thousands of customers in 64
countries with deployments in education, hospitality, transportation,
government, defense, healthcare, gaming, financial services and retail,
Pivot3 allows IT to manage complexity at scale through intelligence and
automation. Visit www.pivot3.com
to learn more.
