Pivotal Commware : Slashes Costs for 5G mmWave Deployments with Echo 5G™ and Pivot 5G™ Holographic Beam Forming® Repeaters

05/07/2020 | 09:31am EDT

New field simulation highlights how mobile network operators can substantially reduce 5G mmWave deployment costs while increasing coverage

Pivotal Commware – the recognized pioneer of 5G mmWave technologies, systems and applications using Holographic Beam Forming® (HBF) – today released a new whitepaper and video that demonstrate how a tier-one mobile operator can use Echo 5G™ and Pivot 5G™ repeaters to increase indoor 5G mmWave coverage while reducing deployment costs. This analysis proves that the $100 billion pay TV market is within the grasp of mobile network operators.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200507005292/en/

Pivotal Commware slashes costs for 5G mmWave deployments with Echo 5G™ and Pivot 5G™ Holographic Beam Forming® repeaters. (Photo: Business Wire)

To establish a baseline, Pivotal modelled a one square kilometer American suburb with seven 3-sector base stations deployed in locations determined by standard radio network planning software. Once a baseline of indoor coverage was determined, Pivotal augmented the network, first by adding more gNodeBs (gNB) and then contrasting that with the deployment of only low cost, simply deployed Echo 5G and Pivot 5G repeaters. The incremental cost per subscriber of adding Echoes and Pivots to achieve 80% indoor coverage was $468, versus $1,822 to achieve the same coverage from 21 more gNBs alone. For a complete picture of the field simulation, view the video and/or read the white paper, “Reducing 5G Deployment Costs Using Holographic Beam Forming Repeaters from Pivotal Commware,” here.

“Criticism has mounted regarding the cost and projected ROI for network operators putting a significant stake in mmWave, but our simulation tells a different story,” said Brian Deutsch, CEO of Pivotal Commware. “The challenge has always been clear for operators, and while sub-6 GHz bands have been suggested as the better option, that spectrum is limited and will unquestionably lead to expensive network densification to meet subscriber expectations over time. mmWave offers an unparalleled leap forward in user experience from the beginning, and when deployed in conjunction with our HBF repeater technology, operators can increase subscriber reach while better managing network economics, thus minimizing the need to over-deploy costly, fiber-connected gNBs.”

In a demonstration at Super Bowl 2020, Pivotal repeaters delivered speeds in excess of 1.7 Gbps where no connection had been previously available. The Echo 5G is a self-installable, on-the-window, precision beamforming indoor repeater designed to counteract the mmWave penetration, reflection, and structural shadowing losses so it can gently flood an interior with mmWave signal. The Pivot 5G outdoor repeater captures and redirects mmWave signals around obstacles like buildings to extend the range of gNBs. By virtue of its small size, easy permitting, low power consumption and no requirement for fiber, the Pivot 5G ultimately reduces CAPEX, ongoing OPEX, siting costs and deployment time.

To learn more about Pivotal Commware and how its disruptive and game-changing new technologies address the rapid growth in wireless data consumption by expanding the coverage of 5G mmWave networks, visit www.pivotalcommware.com.

About Pivotal Commware, Inc.

Pivotal Commware develops communications platforms, systems and applications based on Holographic Beam Forming®. HBF antenna technology enables network operators to increase network speed, capacity and spectral efficiency using the lowest cost, size, weight and power consumption (C-SWaP) envelope available. The company is privately held and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.


© Business Wire 2020
