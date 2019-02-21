Pivotal Commware to Conduct Live Demos of Holographic Beam Forming to Solve Critical 5G Challenges at Mobile World Congress 2019

Innovative and disruptive holographic beam forming technology proves business case for millimeter wave frequency in fixed wireless access and wireless transport

Pivotal Commware – a provider of communications platforms, systems and applications for increasing spectrum efficiency – announced today the company will conduct live demonstrations of its Echo 5G and Fasthaul products solving key challenges for 5G wireless access and wireless transport at millimeter wave (mmWave) frequencies during Mobile World Congress at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via between February 25-28, 2019.

The Echo 5G Subscriber products use Pivotal’s patented Holographic Beam Forming® (HBF) to counteract window penetration and reflection loss so consumers and enterprises can enjoy Gigabit speeds beyond the reach of cable and DSL. HBF offers the lowest available size, weight and power consumption beamformer profile so subscribers can install Echo 5G themselves. Besides saving on installation costs, service providers can reach more subscribers using fewer base stations. This includes 5G mmWave mobile subscriber indoors. Echo 5G enables 5G service providers to close the mmWave business case for serving fixed and mobile subscribers with higher performance.

The Echo 5G Network products comprise two back-to-back Echo 5Gs cooperating to route and shape RF energy around obstacles like buildings and boost coverage to extend the range of the 5G base station. This way, service providers can organically grow the 5G-coverage footprint while avoiding costly base station deployment.

“During live 5G field trials with a major U.S. mobile operator, the Echo 5G Subscriber successfully demonstrated 1.3 Gbps of throughput indoors at 28 GHz where no connectivity had existed without the Echo 5G. This proves that the Echo 5G Subscriber overcomes the last obstacle to delivering 5G broadband access to homes and businesses with mmWave – in-building penetration,” said Brian Deutsch, CEO of Pivotal Commware.

“Meanwhile, we expect our Echo 5G Network product to minimize base station deployment CAPEX and with it ongoing OPEX,” added Deutsch. “Pivotal is excited to demonstrate the Echo 5G live for our industry peers at Mobile World Congress, as well as other breakthroughs we have made with our HBF technology, including our new Fasthaul product for wireless transport.”

Pivotal developed Fasthaul® – a mmWave product for wireless xHaul transport – so 4G and 5G network operators can avoid the high cost and typically long lead time of connecting every small cell or enterprise with dark fiber. Instead of using fiber, Fasthaul delivers a high-speed wireless connection using mmWave frequencies.

Demonstrations will be conducted at Pivotal’s stand (6N31) located in Hall 6 at Mobile World Congress. If interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with a Pivotal executive during the show, please email your request to pivotal@globalresultspr.com.

To learn more about Pivotal Commware and how its disruptive and game-changing new technologies address the rapid growth in wireless data consumption by expanding the capacity and spectral efficiency of 4G and 5G networks, visit www.pivotalcommware.com.

About Pivotal Commware, Inc.

Pivotal Commware develops communications platforms, systems and applications based on Holographic Beam Forming®. HBF antenna technology enables network operators to increase network speed, capacity and spectral efficiency using the lowest cost, size, weight and power consumption (C-SWaP) envelope available. The company is privately held and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005676/en/