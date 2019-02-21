Pivotal Commware to Conduct Live Demos of Holographic Beam Forming to Solve Critical 5G Challenges at Mobile World Congress 2019

Pivotal
Commware – a provider of communications platforms, systems and
applications for increasing spectrum efficiency – announced today the
company will conduct live demonstrations of its Echo 5G and Fasthaul
products solving key challenges for 5G wireless access and wireless
transport at millimeter wave (mmWave) frequencies during Mobile World
Congress at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via between February 25-28, 2019.
The Echo 5G Subscriber products use Pivotal’s patented
Holographic Beam Forming® (HBF) to counteract window penetration and
reflection loss so consumers and enterprises can enjoy Gigabit speeds
beyond the reach of cable and DSL. HBF offers the lowest available size,
weight and power consumption beamformer profile so subscribers can
install Echo 5G themselves. Besides saving on installation costs,
service providers can reach more subscribers using fewer base stations.
This includes 5G mmWave mobile subscriber indoors. Echo 5G enables 5G
service providers to close the mmWave business case for serving fixed
and mobile subscribers with higher performance.
The Echo 5G Network products comprise two back-to-back Echo 5Gs
cooperating to route and shape RF energy around obstacles like buildings
and boost coverage to extend the range of the 5G base station. This way,
service providers can organically grow the 5G-coverage footprint while
avoiding costly base station deployment.
“During live 5G field trials with a major U.S. mobile operator, the Echo
5G Subscriber successfully demonstrated 1.3 Gbps of throughput indoors
at 28 GHz where no connectivity had existed without the Echo 5G. This
proves that the Echo 5G Subscriber overcomes the last obstacle to
delivering 5G broadband access to homes and businesses with mmWave –
in-building penetration,” said Brian Deutsch, CEO of Pivotal Commware.
“Meanwhile, we expect our Echo 5G Network product to minimize base
station deployment CAPEX and with it ongoing OPEX,” added Deutsch.
“Pivotal is excited to demonstrate the Echo 5G live for our industry
peers at Mobile World Congress, as well as other breakthroughs we have
made with our HBF technology, including our new Fasthaul product for
wireless transport.”
Pivotal developed Fasthaul® – a mmWave product for wireless xHaul
transport – so 4G and 5G network operators can avoid the high cost and
typically long lead time of connecting every small cell or enterprise
with dark fiber. Instead of using fiber, Fasthaul delivers a high-speed
wireless connection using mmWave frequencies.
Demonstrations will be conducted at Pivotal’s stand (6N31) located in
Hall 6 at Mobile World Congress. If interested in scheduling a
one-on-one meeting with a Pivotal executive during the show, please
email your request to pivotal@globalresultspr.com.
To learn more about Pivotal Commware and how its disruptive and
game-changing new technologies address the rapid growth in wireless data
consumption by expanding the capacity and spectral efficiency of 4G and
5G networks, visit www.pivotalcommware.com.
About Pivotal Commware, Inc.
Pivotal
Commware develops communications platforms, systems and applications
based on Holographic Beam Forming®. HBF antenna technology enables
network operators to increase network speed, capacity and spectral
efficiency using the lowest cost, size, weight and power consumption
(C-SWaP) envelope available. The company is privately held and
headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005676/en/