Pivotal Parkinson’s Disease Clinical Trial Results Released at the International Movement Disorders Society Congress

PhotoPharmics today released the results of its multinational,
double-blind, randomized controlled trial in Parkinson’s disease at the
annual International Movement Disorders Society meeting in Hong Kong.
The study is entitled “Double-blind controlled trial of Spectramax™
light therapy for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease patients on
stable dopaminergic therapy.”
“Our study is the first long-term phototherapy trial with the objective
of demonstrating the safety and efficacy of our proprietary Spectramax
technology in improving the overall disease,” said Kent Savage, CEO of
PhotoPharmics. “This poster presentation is a significant milestone for
patients with Parkinson’s disease and showcases what may be the only
adjunctive therapy to improve Parkinson’s disease symptoms on top of the
dopaminergic medications that patients are likely already taking.
“At the Hong Kong conference, we will also be consulting with several
leading movement disorders specialists to discuss next steps for
introducing this new technology,” said Savage. “We will also be
exploring additional human clinical trials to further investigate
specific bandwidth phototherapy in neurodegenerative diseases.”
The 6-month study involved 92 highly heterogenous subjects who were
treated for one hour in the evening. Subjects were assessed during the
ON state. A clinically meaningful improvement was found in favor of the
Active group over controls on disease severity as measured by the
Movement Disorders Society-Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale
(MDS-UPDRS) (-8.0 LSM difference, p=0.07). Significance was found for
the PDQ-39 (-5.7 LSM difference, p<0.05) and non-motor (MDS-UPDRS Part I
= -2.5 LSM difference, p<0.01), with a trend on the ESS (-1.5 LSM
difference, p=0.05).
“The circadian system is dysregulated in Parkinson’s disease, which
shows a blunted circadian profile,” said Dan Adams, Science Officer for
PhotoPharmics. “The circadian system exerts a major influence on our
daily sleep and activity,” said Adams, “So improving circadian
regulation should impact both motor and non-motor problems in
Parkinson’s. We know that therapeutic light is the most powerful tool
for circadian regulation, and based on our experience in treating
circadian-related disorders with specific bandwidth phototherapy, we
believe we can make a major difference in treating PD.”
The significant non-motor improvement seen by the patients is important,
as limited options are available for non-motor problems in Parkinson’s
disease. The study was conducted at three CNS or neurology clinics at
the Vrije Universiteit Medical Center in Amsterdam, Massachusetts
General Hospital in Boston, and Aspen Clinical Research in Salt Lake
City.
About the MDS/International Congress
The International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society (MDS) is a
professional society of over 7,000 clinicians, scientists and other
healthcare professionals dedicated to improving the care of patients
with movement
disorders through education and research. The MDS gathers thousands
of the field's clinicians, researchers, trainees and industry supporters
on an annual basis at its International Congress of Parkinson's Disease
and Movement Disorders.
This year’s International Congress is taking place in Hong Kong, October
5-9, 2018. The meeting is being held at the Hong
Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Visit www.mdscongress.org
for more information.
About PhotoPharmics
PhotoPharmics is a privately-held, clinical-stage medical device company
developing next-generation treatments for treating neurodegenerative
disorders through the eyes. Company founders have 30+ years of research
and experience in this field. They previously developed specialized
light solutions now widely used to regulate circadian rhythms for
seasonal affective disorder, sleep disorders, anxiety, and depression
(acquired by Philips-Respironics in 2007).
Drawing from research and recent trials, PhotoPharmics is developing
applications of specialized light across several neurodegenerative
diseases. The company aims to make a clinically meaningful difference in
patients’ lives by delivering safe and effective treatments. Learn more
at www.photopharmics.com.
