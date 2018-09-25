Pivotal Software : Rabobank to Showcase its Vision for ‘Growing a Better World Together’ at SpringOne Platform

One of the world's leading financial services providers uses Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF) as its core platform for IT transformation

Washington / Amsterdam-September 24, 2018-Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL), a leading cloud-native platform provider, today announced that Rabobank-an international cooperative financial services provider-will present at SpringOne Platform 2018 .

The company is using Pivotal Cloud Foundry® (PCF), one of the world's most powerful cloud-native platforms.

Pivotal is used by Rabobank as the core of their target architecture for their online platform. It will also become the common platform for microservices at Rabobank.

'Rabobank has more than a hundred years of history in the Agri and Food business. Today, almost every company within the Agrifood industry is investing with Rabobank into innovation. In order to provide our customers with the best possible service, Rabobank is on its way to becoming a 100% online digital bank for all products and services. In order to speed up this process, Rabobank decided to work with Pivotal,' said Vincent Oostindië, Business Architect at Rabobank. 'By participating in SpringOne Platform, we will share our learnings and expertise to help others develop the skills needed to start building microservices and thinking about transitioning our existing architecture.'

The world is changing rapidly. If you want to be ready for the future, this is the time to change. Rabobank is taking a stand to secure a sustainable food future. By introducing Kickstart Food, a program to help kickstart and upscale food innovations developed by clients and partners around the world, Rabobank is taking on the biggest food issues on 6 continents; from increasing food production and lowering ecological impact (Kickstart Earth) to diminishing food waste (Kickstart Waste), and from creating a stable and efficient food market (Kickstart Stability) to providing enough healthy food for everyone (Kickstart Nutrition). Rabobank believes meaning and money go perfectly hand-in-hand. They help companies in finding ways to be profitable and contribute to a better world at the same time.

'Enterprises need to bring together the best of modern developer environments with software-driven customer experiences designed to drive richer engagement,' said Bas Lemmens, Regional Director DACH and Benelux at Pivotal. 'We're excited to collaborate with Rabobank to help modernize by leveraging Pivotal Cloud Foundry to unleash software-developer productivity.'

Experience Rabobank at SpringOne Platform 2018

SpringOne Platform attendees will have the opportunity to see Vincent Oostindië's main stage presentation on Thursday, September 27, at 9:00am EDT, to learn about how Rabobank is using Pivotal Cloud Foundry as their main microservices platform for the entire organization.

SpringOne Platform will be live streamed via https://springoneplatform.io/ .

About SpringOne Platform

Taking place September 24-27, 2018 in Washington, D.C., SpringOne Platform 2018 , the premier conference for people who build, deploy, and run cloud-native software. This unique four-day event brings together leading software companies, enterprises, and cloud experts to collaborate, share knowledge, and create transformational software.

About Rabobank

Rabobank Group is a global financial services leader providing wholesale and retail banking, leasing, and real estate services in more than 40 countries worldwide. Founded over a century ago, Rabobank today is one of the world's largest banks with over $750 billion in assets. In the Americas, Rabobank is a premier bank to the food, agribusiness and beverage industry, providing sector expertise, strategic counsel and tailored financial solutions to clients across the entire food value chain. Additional information is available on our website or on our social media platforms, including Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Pivotal

Pivotal combines our cloud-native platform, developer tools, and unique methodology to help the world's largest companies transform the way they build and run their most important software applications. Our technology is used by Global 2000 companies to achieve strategic advantages in software development and IT operations. Learn more at pivotal.io

