Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pivoting Your Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/24/2020 | 01:13am EDT

I pivoted my business twice, originally from a staffing/recruiting company to a recruiting/HR company, then to a live events company.

Here is how some of this happened:

  1. We evaluated the ROI for the various services we were providing. For instance, Staffing made our financials look good on paper (with high revenues and consistent cash flow), but it didn't tell the whole story. The actual margin in Staffing was far less than Recruiting but we were spending 90% of our time on Staffing. We were starting to lose Recruiting clients and our bigger margin and revenue generators.
  2. We looked at what services/guidance we were already doing for our clients but not monetizing. Human Resources was a big item.
  3. We drew a line in the sand and 'stuck to our guns.' Once it was determined that we were no longer doing Staffing we stopped - even for clients we currently had Staffing Agreements with.
  4. We partnered with other vendors that could provide the Staffing Service. Some agreed to shared commissions, but more importantly we had a trusted resource we could send clients to.
  5. We realized that our current Recruiting clients really liked us for that skill only, and that we would have to build a new book of business for HR consulting. However, many Recruiting clients ended up being good referral sources.
  6. We re-branded our website and social media to reflect the new line of business.
  7. When speaking with potential clients, we led with the new line of business rather than our wheelhouse.
  8. We found speaking engagements for the HR consulting business (no fees but a chance to get in front of people)

The eventual pivot to Live Events resulted from a career change: I no longer wanted to be a full-time Entrepreneur, and the services and products we were supplying to the event industry had taken over our revenue. I still remain the face of our company and continue to manage a wide variety of items.

The Synergy Companies, Inc.

Disclaimer

NAWBO - National Association of Women Business Owners published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2020 05:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:13aPivoting Your Business
PU
01:13aNAWBO NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF WOMEN BUSINESS OWN : Lessons from the Great Recession
PU
05/23China state planner confident consumption to show improvement in May
RE
05/23CITY OF STOCKBRIDGE GA : Applications are now being accepted for the Downtown Development Authority
PU
05/23PREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2020/05/24Premier stresses achieving main economic, social development targets
PU
05/23CITY OF MODESTO CA : Weekly Traffic Impact Report
PU
05/23RESILIENT, INCLUSIVE AND LOW-CARBON ECONOMY AS THE GUIDING AXIS FOR THE POST-PANDEMIC ECONOMIC RECOVERY : Alicia Bárcena
PU
05/23British lawmaker says UK must defend its companies against overseas takeovers - FT
RE
05/23CPUSA COMMUNIST PARTY USA : Will COVID-19 end neoliberal economics after Trump?
PU
05/23SOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses nation on developments in South Africa's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19, 24 May
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's efforts to resolve financial risks slowed by virus - local central bank head
2ARROW EXPLORATION CORP. : ARROW EXPLORATION : Announces Proposed Private Placement and Grant of Stock Options
3MEDIGUS LTD. : MEDIGUS : Announces Closing of $5 Million Public Offering
4BELMONT RESOURCES INC. : BELMONT RESOURCES : Announces Annual Filings Update
5TELE2 AB (PUBL) : TELE2 : has launched Sweden's first public 5G network

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group