 Pivoting to Address COVID-19 Related Needs, AlphaGraphics Sees Plenty of Business

04/28/2020 | 01:27pm EDT

Printing and sign company AlphaGraphics of Austin and San Antonio is one of the businesses that has successfully pivoted to meet the intense demands created by COVID-19.

“We see it as part public service and part entrepreneurial business move,” says Jane Harvey, whose holding company A Dog Solutions owns three AlphaGraphics franchises, two in Austin and one in San Antonio. “It wasn’t easy, but there is a lot of satisfaction in making items available to help preserve the health of our communities.”

Harvey’s AlphaGraphics locations are making two kinds of face shields, floor graphics to facilitate social distancing for businesses, and custom acrylic counter guards. With Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s order to re-open the economy May 1, Harvey expects even more demand as additional businesses open with reduced capacity and need to control customer flow and employee safety.

AlphaGraphics’ face shields are more advanced than some on the market, with an adjustable band and two-inch layer of foam on the forehead, so they are both more effective and more comfortable. The second option for the face shields is riveted to a baseball cap, with many color choices and the option to brand the caps for businesses.

Harvey noted that Dr. James Cherry, a UCLA infectious diseases expert quoted in the Los Angeles Times, says face shields are more effective than masks in protecting the wearer from viral infection.

The face shields have been most in demand for healthcare, senior living centers, and nonprofits serving homeless populations. Social distancing floor, wall and window graphics and signage are crucial for essential businesses like grocery stores, medical practices, manufacturers, and as of May 1 will be needed by malls, movie theatres, restaurants, hotels, and any business that will be open for customers to enter.

There’s also a market among individuals who want the level of protection that face shields offer, and AlphaGraphics is making them available in small quantities as well as hundreds at a time.

In addition to the new products, Harvey’s three AlphaGraphics centers provide a wide range of offerings including signs, vehicle graphics, wall and window graphics, banners, direct mail and marketing, printing, fulfillment, promotional products, and graphic design. AlphaGraphics North Austin also has in-house large format sign printing, CNC router, flatbed printer, Indigo printing, perfect binding, and warehouse space in its 9,000 square foot facility. For more information, contact Harvey at Jane@AlphaGraphics.com or 512-323-5000.

AlphaGraphics Austin and San Antonio

The AlphaGraphics franchises owned and operated by Jane Harvey and her A Dog Solutions holding company are among the largest and most successful AlphaGraphics in the nation. Harvey’s business ranked 61st largest quick printer in the nation by Printing News in 2019. Harvey is also a member of AlphaGraphics’ prestigious Gold Circle of top revenue producers within the international company. The three centers offer signs, vehicle graphics, wall/window graphics, offset and digital printing, direct marketing, graphic design, fulfillment, and promotional products services. Contact Jane@alphagraphics.com or 512-323-5000.

AlphaGraphics North Austin
(512) 323-5000
www.AlphaGraphicsNorthAustin.com

AlphaGraphics Central Austin
(512) 347-1900
www.us629.AphaGraphics.com

AlphaGraphics Northwest San Antonio
(210) 641-9963
www.us600.AlphaGraphics.com


© Business Wire 2020
