Pixability Adds Top Industry Executives to its Advisory Board

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixability, the leading provider of software and insights to optimize video advertising on YouTube as well as Facebook, Instagram, and major Connected TV platforms like Amazon, today announced several new additions to its advisory board. The advisory board includes some of the most respected leaders in the industry, representing agency holding companies, independent agencies and brands — mirroring the customer segments that leverage Pixability’s software and insights today. The additions to the board come after a year of record revenue growth, new customer expansion, several industry awards and product innovation recognition.



“We are very fortunate and excited to add new leaders from the world’s largest advertising agencies, top brands, and rapidly growing independent agencies to help us continue to enhance the most innovative video ad platform in the industry,” said David George, Pixability CEO. “Our advisory board will help ensure we’re laser-focused on the opportunities that drive the most value for our customers around the globe.”

Video is emerging as the primary marketing vehicle for brands to connect with potential customers, and YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Connected TV platforms offer the largest opportunities across all screens. The ability to plan, optimize, and report across these platforms is proving invaluable to brands that invest in video and want to maximize their results.

“Pixability is focused on the video platforms that matter most to brand marketers--YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and, increasingly, Amazon and other CTV platforms,” commented Charisse Ford, CMO, Pandora Jewelry Americas and new Advisory Board member. “Pixability’s unique value proposition enables brands to drive better efficiencies across all of these platforms, something that is of critical importance to all marketers today.”

“Pixability has become known for driving great performance for big brands on YouTube and now that they’ve extended their technology and expertise across the other mega video platforms, the growth potential is huge,” said ad industry veteran and new Advisory Board member, Jeremy Cornfeldt, CEO, U.S. of iProspect. “I look forward to working with the rest of the Advisory Board to support Pixability as they scale their business and assert their position as one of the most innovative and exciting video ad technology companies in the industry.”

New Pixability Advisory Board Members include:



Jeremy Cornfeldt, CEO, U.S. of iProspect

As CEO of iProspect, US, Jeremy leads the agency’s strategy, product offerings and client services teams. For more than two decades, Jeremy has worked in the advertising and marketing industry and has held key roles within the Dentsu Aegis Network, including overseeing the Global Media Partnerships team and working hand-in-hand with Facebook, Apple, Microsoft and Google. Jeremy launched AMNET, the Dentsu Aegis Network media trading desk in the US market, which established customized automated trade offerings for Fortune 500 clients.

Charisse Ford, CMO, Pandora Jewelry Americas

Charisse Ford is the Chief Marketing Officer for PANDORA Americas. In this role, Charisse utilizes her extensive knowledge in branding, category management, and digital strategy to lead all aspects of consumer, retail, ecommerce and digital brand marketing, including oversight of local execution across the Region. Prior to joining PANDORA Americas, Charisse served as a Senior Vice President for Estée Lauder Companies, leading the Estée Lauder brand, the flagship of the ELC portfolio. During Charisse’s tenure, the Estée Lauder brand added 20 percent in top line sales and doubled their profit contribution. Charisse also worked for Avon Products, Inc., where she led the global strategic positioning and new product pipeline for the ANEW Skincare brand.

Jon Morris, CEO and Founder, Rise Interactive

Jon Morris is the founder and CEO of Rise Interactive. Under Morris’ leadership, Rise has received recognition for excellence in client service, innovative marketing campaigns, and commitment to culture, including acknowledgment from Inc. 500|5000 Fastest Growing Companies (nine-time winner), Ad Age (Best Places to Work in Advertising), Fortune Magazine, and more. Morris has been personally recognized as a leader in technology and innovation on the Techweek100 list and the Crain’s Chicago Tech 50 list.

About Pixability

Pixability is a video advertising software company that uses data science to optimize large, complex campaigns across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Connected TV. The company’s industry-leading optimization and insights solutions are independently verified by the YouTube Measurement Program, the Facebook Marketing Partner Program, Oracle’s Data Cloud’s Moat Measurement, and other third parties. Pixability’s suite of solutions are used by the top media agencies and brands including Dentsu-Aegis, Havas, Interpublic Group, Omnicom, Publicis, and WPP, as well as Swatch, Ford, KIND, L’Oréal, and Puma. For more information about Pixability’s video advertising platform, please visit www.pixability.com .

