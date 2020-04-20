Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pixability Is Selected To Be Part Of Expanded YouTube Measurement Program (YTMP)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 05:01am EDT

BOSTON, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixability, the leading provider of software and insights for video advertising on YouTube, YouTube on TV and Connected TV, today announced its selection for the expanded YouTube Measurement Program (YTMP).

Pixability was the first company to be certified as a YTMP member in 2016. This expanded version of the YTMP will include verified partners across three specializations: brand suitability & contextual targeting, brand safety reporting, and content insights. Pixability will be a verified partner for brand suitability & contextual targeting, and content insights and partners directly with DoubleVerify and IAS on brand safety reporting. As part of the expanded program, YouTube will be providing YTMP partners with training and resources, technical support and product tools to help enhance their platforms.

"The Google/YouTube teams have been a fantastic partner to us over the years and we're proud that they have once again recognized the unique value we provide advertisers on their platform," said David George, CEO of Pixability. "The additional support from the new YTMP program will accelerate our technology and data innovation for the benefit of brands and their agencies advertising on YouTube."

Pixability has been a leading partner for Google for over 10 years, running optimized YouTube campaigns for brands and agencies. The PixabilityONE platform leverages data directly from YouTube in combination with historical campaign data from Pixability-run campaigns to reach the best combinations of content and audiences on YouTube. The platform then auto-optimizes campaigns to maximize performance beyond what a human alone could do, and delivers deep customized reporting on results to inform future campaigns. The company has two technology patents around identifying and targeting brand-suitable, high-performing inventory on YouTube.

"Pixability has been a critical partner for KIND as we have shaped and grown our presence on YouTube," said Victoria Belinsky, Senior Manager, Digital and Social Media at KIND. "Their platform helps us reach the right audiences with both organic and paid efforts on YouTube."

In addition to managing campaigns as a brand suitability and contextual targeting partner for Google, Pixability has also become a leading content and audience insights partner for advertisers. Pixability has a long history of delivering in-depth YouTube audience insights studies to advertisers and, in February 2020, launched BrandTrack, a YouTube insights software solution for advertisers.

About Pixability
Pixability is a video advertising software company that uses data science to optimize large, complex campaigns across YouTube and Connected TV. The company’s industry-leading optimization and insights solutions are independently verified by the YouTube Measurement Program, Oracle Data Cloud’s Moat Measurement, DoubleVerify, Integral Ad Science and other third parties. Pixability’s suite of solutions are used by the top media agencies and brands including Dentsu-Aegis, Havas, Interpublic Group, Omnicom, Publicis, and GroupM, as well as Swatch, Bose, KIND, L’Oréal, and Puma. For more information about Pixability, please visit www.pixability.com.

Contact Information:
Matt Duffy
CMO, Pixability
mduffy@pixability.com
(508) 259-6342

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:58aEPFL : MegaX, the first camera to capture the smallest particles of light; EPFL scientists, working in association with Canon, have developed a camera that can take 3D images with record-breaking speed and resolution
AQ
05:57aBoCom Securities arm fined $2.5 million in Hong Kong for regulatory failings
RE
05:56aU.S. Concrete Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2020 Financial Results, New $180 Million Credit Facility and First Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call Schedule
PR
05:54aMULTICONSULT : signs a call-off under the Fornebubanen frame agreement
AQ
05:53aCRH : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05:52aADYEN : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
05:51aSINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering Secures More Than $1.6b Worth of New Contracts For 1Q2020
PU
05:51aMEDICA : Annual Report and Accounts 2019
PU
05:51aHEAD OF JD LIVE : Pursuing Both Effective Branding and Strong Sales Results in 202 …
PU
05:51aBIXOLON : Launches SRP-Q200 Compact Cube Receipt Printer to the European Market; Introducing 2-inch Printing to Its Highly Successful POS Cube Series Printing Line-up
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba to invest $28 billion in cloud services after coronavirus boosted demand
2ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : provides update on offer to acquire Caltex Australi..
3MOWI ASA : MOWI ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q1 2020 Trading update
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Keeps French Warehouses Shut Through Wednesday
5CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEA : CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING : CDB Financial scraps purchas..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group