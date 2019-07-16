Pixion Games : Raises $2M in Seed Funding to Develop Mobile Esports Games for Everyone

Pixion Games (“the Company”), a London-based studio focused on building competitive esports games for mobile devices, today announced the closing of $2 million in seed funding led by Eldridge Industries (“Eldridge”), a private investment firm. Jabre Capital Family Office and three angel investors also participated in the round. The funds will be used to develop the Company’s games and scale the team, which is already composed of experienced industry professionals from King Digital (“King”), Konami, Curve, and Hutch Games.

This latest round comes after Pixion Games received pre-seed and follow-on funding from former King executives, Nir Efrat, and Alan Fung. Pixion Games’ mission is to bring the thrill of Player Versus Player (“PVP”) gaming to the next generation of mobile gamers, building competitive multiplayer games that can be enjoyed in short sessions leading to the expansion of “lunchtime esports.”

“Mobile gamers are maturing across the spectrum and we are seeing a re-segmentation of casual players looking for a more core experience on mobile. These players who we call digital natives are accepting more complex systems but still want accessibility to be central to their experience,” said Kam Punia, Founder and CEO of Pixion Games. “We are delighted to have Eldridge and our other investors onboard. Collectively they share in our vision of bringing esports to everyone.”

Since its formation in 2015, Eldridge has invested in several esports businesses including Cloud9, Elo Entertainment, Super League Gaming and Epic Games.

“With the rise in demand for mobile gaming, Pixion Games is well-positioned to become a premier PVP gaming provider,” said Todd Boehly, Chairman and CEO of Eldridge. “We are excited to support Kam and his team pursue their goal of creating an esports experience for the casual player on the go.”

About Pixion Games

Founded in 2017, Pixion Games is a mobile games studio building competitive games for everyone. Pixion Games develops real-time multiplayer mobile games that are accessible and inclusive. Its titles provide bite-sized action within minutes, providing a true “lunchtime esports” experience by capturing the thrill of Player (s) Versus Player (s) action into short sessions on mobile. Founded by Kam Punia, Pixion Games is backed by Eldridge Industries, Jabre Capital Family Office, ex-King directors, among other investors. To learn more about Pixion Games please visit www.pixiongames.com.

About Eldridge Industries

Eldridge Industries (“Eldridge”) invests across diversified industries with a focus on asset management and leasing; food, convenience, and consumer experiences; real estate lending and development; retirement income, insurance, and insurance technology; sports and media. In particular, the firm seeks to build and grow businesses led by proven management teams that have demonstrated leadership and experience to scale an enterprise. Eldridge is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with additional offices in Beverly Hills, New York, and London. To learn more about Eldridge please visit www.eldridge.com.

About Jabre Capital Family Office

Jabre Capital Family Office is a division of the global asset management company Jabre Capital Partners. It manages proprietary capital focusing on long-term thematic investments.

