PizzaExpress to permanently close 73 UK outlets, impacting 1,100 jobs

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Privately held restaurant group
PizzaExpress said on Tuesday it would close 73 restaurants in
the UK, impacting 1,100 jobs, as coronavirus lockdowns and
higher costs hurt its business.
The UK-based restaurant chain said it has launched a company
voluntary arrangement (CVA) to improve its finances by reducing
rental agreements and temporarily moving from quarterly to
monthly rents.
"Hard as this process is, it will protect the jobs of over
9,000 of our colleagues," Zoe Bowley, the company's UK and
Ireland managing director, said in a statement.
PizzaExpress said it would seek approval for the CVA
proposals from its creditors by way of a virtual meeting on
Sept. 4.
Earlier this month, Chinese buyout firm Hony Capital decided
to cease control of PizzaExpress, which it bought for 900
million pounds ($1.19 billion) in 2014, to creditors in a
debt-for-equity swap.
The company joins the long list of UK's high street
restaurants chains that have closed outlets and cut thousands of
jobs, seeking to restructure their businesses in the face of the
pandemic.
($1 = 0.7552 pounds)
(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)