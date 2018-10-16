Place Your Bets: ECU Study Shows More Americans Support Legalized Gambling

A new report using data from the Life, Liberty, and Happiness survey
conducted by East Carolina University’s Center for Survey Research
confirms that many Americans support legalized gambling on professional
sports. Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal
law prohibiting states from authorizing sports gambling, and the states
of New Jersey, Delaware, Mississippi and West Virginia responded by
legalizing sports betting.
The survey results show differences of opinion based on gender, age and
income, but not along political lines. Men, younger Americans and those
with household incomes above $120,000 are more likely to agree that
gambling should be legal. Republicans (50 percent) and Democrats (48
percent) fall within the range of statistical error.
“With nearly half of the U.S. states, as well as the U.S. Congress, now
currently considering sports betting legislation, the issue of legalized
sports gambling is likely to remain a major legislative issue at the
state and federal levels for months, even years to come,” said Dr. Peter
Francia, director of the Center for Survey Research. “The current state
of public opinion on legalized sports gambling is thereby an important
political matter.”
The ECU Life, Liberty and Happiness Project is a nationwide survey of
more than 1,100 Americans conducted in May and June by the Center for
Survey Research at ECU using mail, internet and phone surveys to reach
adults across the country. Results are weighted to be representative of
the U.S. population.
The project’s purpose is to highlight shared experiences among Americans
as well as identify differences.
The survey report is available at https://surveyresearch.ecu.edu/wp-content/pv-uploads/sites/1566/2018/06/LLH_Sports-Gambling-Report.pdf.
The initial report on the Life, Liberty, and Happiness survey, released
in July, showed that a majority of Americans are satisfied with their
lives, that only 23 percent trust the media, and that 1 in 10 adults
live in a home with unsecured and loaded firearms. That report is
available at https://surveyresearch.ecu.edu/lifelibertyhappiness.
###
East Carolina University, or ECU as it’s best known, offers more than 84
bachelor’s, 71 master’s and 18 doctoral degrees to nearly 29,000
students on its Greenville, North Carolina, campus and through an
acclaimed online learning program. The university’s school of medicine
is recognized nationally for producing primary care physicians,
cardiovascular research, advanced robotic surgery as well as obesity and
diabetes breakthroughs. ECU also boasts the largest business school
enrollment and largest number of new nurses and education professionals
produced by a four-year North Carolina university, in addition to the
largest studio art program in the state.
Located near Atlantic coast harbors where pirates once roamed, ECU
adopted the “Pirates” mascot in 1934 for its athletics program and
competes in NCAA Division 1. The university has a globally recognized
academic underwater archaeology program and enjoys a supportive
relationship with the U.S. military services.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005953/en/