Placements :: Launch Of Fully Underwritten Equity Fund Raising To Raise Gross Proceeds Of Approx. US$142.1 M
Announcement Title
Placements
Date & Time of Broadcast
Sep 19, 2019 7:48
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Launch of Fully Underwritten Equity Fund Raising to Raise Gross Proceeds of Approx. US$142.1 M
Announcement Reference
SG190919OTHRBXJL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Jill Smith
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
The terms 'Capital Amount - New' and 'Offer Price' indicated below are based on the lower end of the Private Placement Issue Price Range (assuming the Upsize Option is fully exercised). Please refer to the attached announcement for details.
Additional Details
Capital Amount-Old
USD 1,273,430,612
Capital Amount-New
USD 1,353,406,412
No. of Existing Outstanding Shares
1,401,067,898
New Shares Issued
94,200,000
Offer Price
USD 0.849
