Placements :: Placement Of 20,000,000 Shares - Completion

03/26/2019 | 10:25am EDT
Announcement Title Placements
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 26, 2019 19:38
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Placement of 20,000,000 Shares - Completion
Announcement Reference SG190326OTHR04A9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Chew Seng Kok
Designation Managing Director
Effective Date and Time of the event 26/03/2019 17:00:00
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to attached document.
Additional Details
Capital Amount-Old USD 24,644,388.63
Capital Amount-New USD 26,864,144.46
No. of Existing Outstanding Shares 322,575,772
New Shares Issued 20,000,000
Offer Price SGD 0.15

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 380,907 bytes)

Disclaimer

ZICO Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 14:24:11 UTC
