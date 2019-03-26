|
Placements :: Placement Of 20,000,000 Shares - Completion
03/26/2019 | 10:25am EDT
|
Announcement Title
|
Placements
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Mar 26, 2019 19:38
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Placement of 20,000,000 Shares - Completion
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG190326OTHR04A9
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Chew Seng Kok
|
Designation
|
Managing Director
|
Effective Date and Time of the event
|
26/03/2019 17:00:00
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Please refer to attached document.
|
Additional Details
|
Capital Amount-Old
|
USD 24,644,388.63
|
Capital Amount-New
|
USD 26,864,144.46
|
No. of Existing Outstanding Shares
|
322,575,772
|
New Shares Issued
|
20,000,000
|
Offer Price
|
SGD 0.15
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 380,907 bytes)
Disclaimer
ZICO Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 14:24:11 UTC
|
|