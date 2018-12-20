Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Plaintiffs in National Prescription Opiate Litigation: Major Federal Court Ruling Moves Nationwide Opioid Litigation Forward

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 03:53am CET

Co-lead counsels for the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee ("PEC") in the National Prescription Opiate Litigation, Paul T. Farrell Jr. of Greene Ketchum, Farrell, Bailey & Tweel, LLP; Paul J. Hanly, Jr. of Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC; and Joseph F. Rice of Motley Rice LLC

This statement is issued on behalf of the co-lead counsels for the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee ("PEC") in the National Prescription Opiate Litigation, Paul T. Farrell Jr. of Greene Ketchum, Farrell, Bailey & Tweel, LLP; Paul J. Hanly, Jr. of Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC; and Joseph F. Rice of Motley Rice LLC in response to the opinion issued today by Judge Dan Aaron Polster of the Northern District of Ohio. Case No. 1:17-md-2804.

“This ruling is a major step forward for the more than 1,500 communities across the country who have been battling the opioid crisis and demanding accountability from the opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies that are responsible for creating the epidemic. This is among the largest and most complex civil litigation in U.S. history, and it’s moving at an historic rate. In 2019, we expect opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies will finally be held accountable for the public crisis they wrought when they fraudulently marketed and over-distributed addictive and dangerous opioids. As we enter the trial year, we’re glad that Judge Polster has sent a strong message about the future of the litigation, and we’re particularly encouraged that the Judge has allowed a common law principle—the ‘law of public nuisance’— to move forward. For all the communities involved, the goal is the same—it’s past time that the counties, towns, cities and municipalities receive support and resources for the decades-long recovery that lies ahead.”


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:00aUnited in need of a rethink
AQ
04:58aAL TAWFEEK LEASING A T LEASE : ATLC.CA) - Decisions of the Board of Directors' Meeting
AQ
04:58aORASCOM INVESTMENT SAE : Release from Orascom Investment Holding (OIH.CA) Regarding an Acquisition
AQ
04:58aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : to pay $1.5m in talc lawsuit deal
AQ
04:58aALEXANDRIA NATIONAL FOR FINANCIAL INVESTMENT : ANFI.CA) - Listing Committee Decision
AQ
04:52aBANK SOHAR SAOG : Sohar Islamic Upgrades iMAL e-Services for Internet & Mobile Banking
AQ
04:52aLITTLE BK : Connect Nigeria, Union Bank Celebrate Top 100 Emerging SMEs
AQ
04:52aECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : Denies Cooking Books to Look Healthy
AQ
04:46aAL ANWAR : OER Business Summit calls for new perspective for future
AQ
04:46aBANK MUSCAT SAOG : Failure is the stepping stone to success
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : shares drop as data privacy fallout spreads
2MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : Nissan, Renault bosses met one-on-one in Amsterdam, Nissan says
3BLACKBERRY LTD : BLACKBERRY : Why This Leading Melanoma Research Organization Trusts BlackBerry Workspaces Wit..
4EXCLUSIVE: Renault, Nissan executives sought other ways to pay Ghosn - documents
5BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili and Taobao Announce Business Collaboration in E-commerce

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.