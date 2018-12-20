Plaintiffs in National Prescription Opiate Litigation: Major Federal Court Ruling Moves Nationwide Opioid Litigation Forward

Co-lead counsels for the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee ("PEC") in the National Prescription Opiate Litigation, Paul T. Farrell Jr. of Greene Ketchum, Farrell, Bailey & Tweel, LLP; Paul J. Hanly, Jr. of Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC; and Joseph F. Rice of Motley Rice LLC

This statement is issued on behalf of the co-lead counsels for the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee ("PEC") in the National Prescription Opiate Litigation, Paul T. Farrell Jr. of Greene Ketchum, Farrell, Bailey & Tweel, LLP; Paul J. Hanly, Jr. of Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC; and Joseph F. Rice of Motley Rice LLC in response to the opinion issued today by Judge Dan Aaron Polster of the Northern District of Ohio. Case No. 1:17-md-2804.

“This ruling is a major step forward for the more than 1,500 communities across the country who have been battling the opioid crisis and demanding accountability from the opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies that are responsible for creating the epidemic. This is among the largest and most complex civil litigation in U.S. history, and it’s moving at an historic rate. In 2019, we expect opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies will finally be held accountable for the public crisis they wrought when they fraudulently marketed and over-distributed addictive and dangerous opioids. As we enter the trial year, we’re glad that Judge Polster has sent a strong message about the future of the litigation, and we’re particularly encouraged that the Judge has allowed a common law principle—the ‘law of public nuisance’— to move forward. For all the communities involved, the goal is the same—it’s past time that the counties, towns, cities and municipalities receive support and resources for the decades-long recovery that lies ahead.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181219005923/en/