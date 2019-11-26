Plan International USA : Announces New Members of Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

What

Plan International USA (Plan) announces appointment of James Michel, Grace Miner, and Deborah Simpson to the organization's Board of Directors. The Board includes 13 members committed to helping the organization in its mission to advance children's rights and equality for girls globally.

Who

James Michel is chief executive officer (CEO) of Access Health CT, the health insurance marketplace for the U.S. state of Connecticut. Before his role at Access Health CT, James was a director for Fortune 50 corporations and a controller of a $120 million municipal agency. Throughout his career, James has had significant responsibility in corporate, entrepreneurial, public, quasi-public, and non-profit organizations, with numerous professional accreditations including CLU, ChFC, and RHU. He holds an MBA from the University of Hartford and a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Brooklyn College, with honorable service in the Connecticut Army National Guard and US Army Reserve.

Grace Miner is a human rights and history student at Columbia University in New York City, and an appointed member of Plan's Youth Advisory Board since 2015. Grace has won numerous awards and honors in her career, most recently receiving the 2016 United States Presidential Scholar and 2016 Coca Cola Foundation Scholar. She was also awarded the 2014 National Academy of Education Arts and Science BAMMY for student initiative. Her passion to help others exceeds just her accolades with her involvement with Plan's GirlEngage project, among other initiatives. Grace is also the acting assistant artistic director at Columbia University Ballet Ensemble and a board member/choreographer for productions. Her anticipated graduation date is 2021.

Deborah Simpson's success has been driven by her passions for diversity, change, and growth. Named 2018 Lifetime Achievement Winner by Consulting Magazine for Women Leadership in Consulting, Debbie has been recognized for her role in Boston Consulting Group's (BCG) continued excellence, as well as prior contributions to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). Her experience as a global financial and operations leader began first as a partner at PwC, and then as chief financial officer of BCG (a $7B business), where she has worked for 17 years. Debbie brings poise, knowledge, and a "can-do" attitude to all the teams she works with. Debbie received her bachelor's degree in biomedical engineering from Duke University, and her master's degree in business from MIT Sloan School of Management.

Note

Plan is governed by a Board of Directors led by a chairperson, vice chairperson, secretary, and treasurer. The Board of Directors oversees an Executive Team responsible for running day-to-day business operations, including international programming, marketing, finance, and human resources.

About Plan International USA

Plan International USA is an independent development and humanitarian organization that advances children's rights and equality for girls. Plan believes in the power and potential of young people. Working together with children, young people, supporters, and partners, Plan strives for a just world, tackling the root causes of the challenges facing girls and all vulnerable children.

