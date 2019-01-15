Plan ahead and protect your investment from a weather catastrophe

Tampa, Florida, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What can be done now to protect America’s homes and contain the loss potential of a weather catastrophe?

It is the right time of the year to start planning for a property safety plan against hurricanes and other extreme weather conditions. Hurricane Harvey in August 2017 dumped more than 30 trillion gallons of water across parts of the U.S. (mostly in Texas and Louisiana), damaging or destroying over 100,000 homes with economic impacts of over $100 billion, according to NASA.



How is the construction industry responding to the studies that forecast more frequent and more intense storms?

While renowned inventors work on projects of tremendous magnitude to control the storms, smart architects and home owners are adopting a far more affordable solution, investing in cutting edge technology and materials that are not susceptible to the force of nature, such as marine grade High Density Polyethylene (HDPE).

Cindy and Tim McGinty from Houston, Texas, who saw their house submerged in three feet of water after Hurricane Harvey, got their hopes renewed with the HDPE outdoor cabinetry that survived the damage and got cleaned up with a simple power wash. Watch their testimonial here.

Tampa based company Werever Outdoor Cabinets that designed and manufactured McGinty’s innovative HDPE cabinetry is at the forefront of the “weatherproof” industry since 2001 and won a solid reputation among affluent clients such as Ritz Carlton, Warner Brothers Studios, San Diego Zoo, and University of North Carolina.

Werever’s CEO Matt Boettger shares important advices for a successful weatherproof cabinetry purchase.



Four tips to choose the best outdoor cabinets















Make sure the cabinetry is waterproof and will resist to the exposure to salt water, rain, snow, chlorinated pool water and hurricane impact.

The most reliable cabinets are also stain and corrosion resistant.

Look for hardware-free drawer slides (no metal or ball bearings) that will prevent rust or fail.

Purchase just the cabinets that offer a lifetime warranty.

Reducing and preventing major losses in real state is possible. To get your plan started, contact a Werever designer for a free consultation.





Attachments

Whitney Paden and Jason Moore Werever Outdoor Cabinets 813.241.9701 info@werever.com