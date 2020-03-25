PlanSource Launches Spring Product Release Featuring Redesigned Mobile App and Enhancements to the HR Experience

ORLANDO, Fla., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource , a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration technology, today announced the launch of Nebula, the company's latest software release.



In its first release of 2020, PlanSource is introducing enhancements to the HR Administrator Experience, updates to the revolutionary PlanSource Boost program, a completely redesigned PlanSource Mobile App and more. The Nebula release was launched on March 12, 2020, to all PlanSource customers and partners.

Updates in the Nebula release incorporate feedback received directly from PlanSource customers and partners. Features focused on providing a more convenient and streamlined experience for employees and HR teams include:

Updated PlanSource Mobile App – PlanSource has had a mobile app for many years that allows employees to view their current benefits, store ID cards and receive messages from HR. The new version provides access to all the features that are available in the desktop view and also makes logging in easy via touch ID, facial recognition or a four-digit pin. Available in app stores in early April, the app allows employees to start, continue and finish the benefits shopping experience on any device.

– PlanSource has had a mobile app for many years that allows employees to view their current benefits, store ID cards and receive messages from HR. The new version provides access to all the features that are available in the desktop view and also makes logging in easy via touch ID, facial recognition or a four-digit pin. Available in app stores in early April, the app allows employees to start, continue and finish the benefits shopping experience on any device. Text to Opt-In to Messaging – Employees now have an easier way to opt-in to receive messages from HR about their benefits, open enrollment reminders and emergency notifications. Employees simply text a keyword to opt-in to start receiving targeted text messages from their employer.

Employees now have an easier way to opt-in to receive messages from HR about their benefits, open enrollment reminders and emergency notifications. Employees simply text a keyword to opt-in to start receiving targeted text messages from their employer. Streamlined Employee View – HR teams can now access a redesigned employee profile that is mobile responsive and prominently features meaningful information such as document request history, survey responses, stacked coverage details, subscriber ID and related tasks.

– HR teams can now access a redesigned employee profile that is mobile responsive and prominently features meaningful information such as document request history, survey responses, stacked coverage details, subscriber ID and related tasks. Improved HR Workflow and Communications – HR professionals need access to powerful tools and in-depth information with fewer clicks, so we've made it easier to search for employees, manage new hires and oversee Evidence of Insurability (EOI) requests. In addition, HR teams have more options when sending communications to new hires and employees with pending EOI requests.

Updates from the Nebula release focused on modernizing integrations with insurance carriers include:

LIMRA Data Exchange Standards (LDEx) – PlanSource has adopted new LIMRA Exchange Standards , the first set of data exchange standards focused on post-enrollment data for the employee benefits market. By creating consistency among EDI files across carriers, these standards make it easier to set up and manage EDI integrations with insurance carriers while reducing errors.

– PlanSource has adopted new LIMRA Exchange Standards the first set of data exchange standards focused on post-enrollment data for the employee benefits market. By creating consistency among EDI files across carriers, these standards make it easier to set up and manage EDI integrations with insurance carriers while reducing errors. Guardian Plan Configuration API Enhancements – With PlanSource Boost, PlanSource is modernizing its integrations with insurance carriers. The real-time API-based integration with Guardian Life for plan configuration that was initially released in September has now been expanded:

○ The integration now supports dental, vision, basic life, basic AD&D and supplemental health products such as cancer, accident and hospital indemnity. API integrations for all remaining products will be available in June.

○ In addition, the integration now supports customers with multiple benefit eligibility classes where Guardian products are offered to various employee groups within their workforce populations.

The Plan Configuration API provides groundbreaking automation that will streamline the setup and renewal process on the PlanSource platform by pulling relevant customer information, product specifications and rates directly from Guardian's system, reducing customer effort and time while improving data quality. Learn more about Guardian and PlanSource Boost .

Updates focused on compliance and information security include:

ACA Updates – State-level ACA reporting is now supported in PlanSource. For customers that use PlanSource's ACA reporting services and have employees in the affected states, PlanSource will provide services and technology to help employers navigate all the new reporting requirements, including filing and submission of Forms 1094-C and 1095-C, report submission and state filing setup and more. Learn more .

– State-level ACA reporting is now supported in PlanSource. For customers that use PlanSource's ACA reporting services and have employees in the affected states, PlanSource will provide services and technology to help employers navigate all the new reporting requirements, including filing and submission of Forms 1094-C and 1095-C, report submission and state filing setup and more. . California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) – To make it easier for companies to comply with verifiable employee requests under the "right to know" clause, employers can now quickly and easily download all an employee's data. And as part of deletion requests under the "right to be forgotten" clause, employers can now delete data with one click for employees terminated more than two years ago.

PlanSource launches major software releases four times a year and conducts ongoing updates and minor enhancements as needed throughout the year. More details about the Nebula release can be found at www.plansource.com/nebula . The full PlanSource product release schedule is located at www.plansource.com/releases .

