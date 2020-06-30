Planar : Introduces Enhanced Planar : TVF Series in Response to Customer Feedback

Award-winning family of fine pitch LED video wall displays now offers new 0.9 millimeter model, improved power design supporting larger video walls and an expansion to Planar TVF Complete line

Planar, a global leader in visualization technology, today announced the latest advancements to the popular Planar® TVF Series family of fine pitch LED video wall displays. Introducing a new 0.9 millimeter pixel pitch model, improved power design as well as new models to Planar® TVF Complete™, the enhanced Planar TVF Series incorporates feedback from customers, while preserving exceptional visual performance and simplified installation and maintenance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630005175/en/

Planar announces enhancements to popular Planar TVF Series LED Video Walls (Photo: Business Wire)

The new 0.9 millimeter pixel pitch model supports higher resolution video walls at a size that fits in more environments. Joining other models available in 1.2, 1.5, 1.8 and 2.5 millimeter pixel pitches, Planar TVF 0.9 increases the pixel count by nearly 78 percent compared to the 1.2 millimeter model. As a result, Planar TVF 0.9 is a perfect solution to achieve 4K resolution at a 164-inch diagonal size.

“The Planar TVF Series and Planar TVF Complete combine a set of product characteristics that have made them exceptionally popular,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product development at Planar. “We are fortunate to have an informed and enthusiastic customer base who told us how to make Planar TVF Series even better, and we are excited to introduce these market-driven additions and improvements to the Planar TVF Series product line.”

Consistent with other Planar TVF Series models, Planar TVF 0.9 is easy to set up, use and maintain, supporting an installation depth of four inches to reduce the overall video wall footprint and servicing space needed. As a result, Planar TVF Series is easier to fit in more spaces and can be configured in any video wall configuration to meet the widest range of application requirements.

In addition to providing its widest range of pixel pitches available to-date, the Planar TVF Series now features an improved power design. While maintaining a stackable cabinet design for cableless power and signal connection, Planar TVF Series’ new power design allows users to hide main cables rather than expose them at the top of the video wall. As a result, Planar TVF Series video walls are now an edge-to-edge LED display with no protruding cable or top bezel. Planar TVF Series’ new power design also eliminates video wall size limitations.

The company is also expanding Planar TVF Complete, a family of LED video wall solutions designed to make seamless large size video walls easier and more cost-effective to deploy, with the addition of two models. The new Planar TVF Complete UHD 164 adds an additional 4K native model in a size that is better suited for more environments. Delivering crisp images at close viewing distances and an improved control system with more inputs and windowing capability, Planar TVF Complete UHD 164 represents the most advanced Planar TVF Complete model ever introduced. Additionally, with the introduction of the Planar TVF Complete HD 219, Planar now offers customers a total of six models to choose from.

Each Planar TVF Complete model includes precisely configured LED display cabinets, cables, wall mounts, trim, spare modules and a video controller, making it easier and more affordable than ever for customers to select, purchase and install an LED video wall. Optimized for Full HD and 4K resolutions and available in diagonal sizes ranging from in 109-inch to 219-inch, Planar TVF Complete supports a wide range of environments and applications.

For more information about the Planar TVF Series and recent enhancements, attend Planar’s Encore Product & Technology Showcase Event taking place July 7-9, 2020.

About Planar

Planar is a global leader in visualization technology, delivering best-in-class image performance for the world’s most demanding environments. From broadcasters and government agencies to corporations, sporting venues and educational facilities, the world’s leading organizations use Planar’s broad selection of display solutions in applications ranging from digital signage and simulation to large scale events and large-scale visualization. Planar is the global market leader for LED video displays, narrow pixel pitch LED and the Americas market leader in LCD control room applications (Futuresource 2019). Founded in 1995, Planar is headquartered in Oregon, USA with offices and manufacturing facilities in Oregon, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.planar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630005175/en/