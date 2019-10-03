Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Planes, handbags and cheese on U.S. tariff target list

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 04:23am EDT

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization was set to open the door on Wednesday for the United States to impose hefty tariffs on European goods over subsidies for Airbus.

The WTO has found that the European planemaker and its U.S. rival Boeing received billions of dollars of illegal subsidies and, 15 years after starting parallel cases, will give its view on a U.S. request to retaliate against EU imports. It is likely to decide on a similar EU request early in 2020.

Both sides have drawn up provisional lists of products they could hit with tariffs, to be fine-tuned after the decisions.

U.S. $25 BILLION LIST

The United States issued a preliminary list in April that featured EU imports worth an annual $21 billion (£17.14 billion).

That list was split in two. Section one contains civil cargo and passenger planes and helicopters from the four Airbus producing countries - Britain, France, Germany and Spain.

The longer section two lists goods to be targeted from any of the 28 EU member countries.

They include fish and shellfish, citrus fruit, olive oil, juice, wine and a range of cheeses from cheddar and stilton to edam and Roquefort.

Handbags, paper, yarn, carpets, clothing including sweaters and pyjamas, bed linen, ceramics, metals, cutlery, bicycle parts, wall clocks and artists' brushes are also listed.

That initial list is here - https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/enforcement/301Investigations/Preliminary_Product_List.pdf

In July, the U.S. Trade Representative's office added a further $4 billion of EU products that could feature on a final list, which would be subject to tariffs of up to 100%.

This supplementary list of 89 products features frozen meat, milk, more cheese, olives, fruit, coffee, pork products including sausages, whiskies, fertilizer and copper.

This additional list is here - https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/enforcement/301Investigations/Notice_for_Additional_Products.pdf

EU'S $20 BILLION LIST

Planes, food and handbags also feature on a provisional list of U.S. imports worth $20 billion that the European Union said in April it could hit with tariffs if it wins an award in its WTO case against Boeing subsidies, likely to be next year.

The EU's 11-page list also includes a diverse range of produce from dried fruit and nuts to coffee and ketchup, as well as wines and spirits, frozen fish, tobacco, handbags, suitcases, tractors, helicopters and video game consoles.

More obscure items include bowling alley equipment, casino tables and electric car racing sets.

The full provisional list is here - https://trade.ec.europa.eu/doclib/docs/2019/april/tradoc_157861.pdf

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Pravin Char)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 3.73% 118.56 Real-time Quote.36.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:50aIMMOFINANZ : ???????IMMOFINANZ leases 4,500 sqm of office space in the myhive am Wienerberg
EQ
04:49aEuropean Cognac Makers Toast Omission From U.S. Tariff List
DJ
04:48aCOMMERZBANK AG : (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation SpareBank 1 Østlandet EUR500mil 5yr
PR
04:38aINDIA, MALAYSIA PRICIEST SHARE MARKETS IN ASIA : Refinitiv data
RE
04:37aFACEBOOK : Partners with Teleperformance to open a Small Business Group Operations Centre in Lagos, aimed at serving SMBs across Sub-Saharan Afric
AQ
04:35aELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
04:34aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Unaudited operating statistics of properties of the group for september 2019
PU
04:34aANNOUNCEMENT ON THE COMPLETION OF THE REDEMPTION OF THE U.S.$1,200,000,000 TIER 2 CAPITAL BONDS DUE 2024 (STOCK CODE : 5808)
PU
04:34aTOP EDUCATION : Gained reaccreditation and extended accreditation to hobart campus with major australian accounting bodies in all commerce courses containing accounting disciplines
PU
04:31aGrowth of Orthopedic Pedicle Screws Market to Be Impacted by the Growing Focus on Development of Bioengineered Orthopedic Pedicle Screws | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX EUROPE 600 : STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish..
2EXPLAINER: The jet subsidy row that threatens transatlantic trade war
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
4HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares surge after first quarterly profit rise in two years
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : BlackRock, Tencent Talk Tie-Up

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group