Planet 13 Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

06/01/2020 | 04:46pm EDT
  • Q1 2020 Revenue of $16.8 million; EBITDA of $2.5 million
  • SuperStore accounted for 10.1% of all Nevada cannabis dispensary revenue in Q1 20201

All figures are reported in United States dollars ($) unless otherwise indicated

LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQB: PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. Planet 13's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13 commented, "I am very proud of the solid Q1 Revenue and EBITDA delivered by our team, despite a sharp COVID-19 related drop-off in traffic in the latter half of March. We continued to grow our market share in Nevada during the quarter, with the SuperStore accounting for 10.1% of all retail cannabis sales in the state in quarter – our best yet. While Q2 has been a challenging period for all Nevada businesses, Planet 13 pivoted quickly to a delivery-based model, which has significantly lessened the impact of lower tourist traffic, while broadening the SuperStore's long-term customer base and opportunity set. As Nevada has started reopening, allowing both curbside pickup and limited in-store sales, we have seen a corresponding pickup in sales. As expected, we have also seen continued traction within our delivery program, with over 40% of our customers continuing to choose Planet 13 delivery as their preferred method of shopping."

Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO added, "Our objectives during this time have been to maintain a solid balance sheet, strengthen and grow our local customer base, expand alternative sales channels and set the Company up for growth on the other side of this pandemic. Prior to the impact of COVID-19 we were heading for another record month in March at the SuperStore and expect the momentum to resume as activity in the state continues to increase. Having renegotiated and closed the acquisition of the Santa Ana dispensary license and lease we've added meaningfully to our out-of-state growth profile. We look forward to bringing the Planet 13 experience to Californians. While COVID-19 continues to impact all businesses in Nevada, we see positive signs every day of a progressive return to normal activities. I want to thank our entire team for their efforts, as well as our customers for including us as a part of their daily lives."

Financial Highlights – Q1 – 2020

Operating Results

All comparisons below are to the quarter ended March 31, 2019, unless otherwise noted

  • Revenues were $16.8 million as compared to $13.8 million, an increase of 21.4%
  • Gross profit before biological adjustments was $9.0 million or 53.9% as compared to $7.4 million or 53.8%, an increase of 21.5%
  • Operating expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expense, were $7.0 million as compared to $5.9 million, an increase of 17.3%
  • Net income before taxes of $0.3 million as compared to a net income of $0.1 million
  • Net loss of $1.4 million as compared to a net loss of $1.4 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million

Balance Sheet

All comparisons below are to December 31, 2019, unless otherwise noted

  • Cash of $13.9 million as compared to $12.8 million
  • Total assets of $66.5 million as compared to $62.9 million
  • Total liabilities of $24.7 million as compared to $21.6 million

Q1 Highlights and Recent Developments

For a more comprehensive overview of these highlights and recent developments, please refer to Planet 13's Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (the "MD&A").  

  • On January 20, 2020, Planet 13 announced the opening of dosist™ shop-in-shop wellness experience.
  • On March 19, 2020, Planet 13 announced offering expanded online ordering and delivery services.
  • On March 23, 2020, Planet 13 announced 24-hour delivery service.
  • On April 13, 2020, Planet 13 announced termination of the Santa Ana acquisition.
  • On April 17, 2020, Planet 13 announced the renegotiation of the Santa Ana acquisition.
  • On May 21, 2020, Planet 13 announced the acquisition of a dispensary license and the close of the Santa Ana acquisition.

Results of Operations (Summary)

The following tables set forth consolidated statements of financial information for the three-month periods ending March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019. For further information regarding the Company's financial results for these periods, please refer to the Company's interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2020 together with the MD&A, available on Planet 13's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website https://www.planet13holdings.com.

Adjusted EBITDA



Three  Months 


Three  Months 


Three Months






Ended


Ended


Ended


Percentage




Mar-31-2020


Mar-31-2020


Mar-31-2019


Change


EBITDA









Profit (loss) before taxes


912,763


304,497


142,275


114.0%


Add back:










   Biological asset adjustments


(234,419)


(234,419)


(12,709)


1744.5%


   Non-cash share based payments


-


810,823


572,352


41.7%


   Depreciation and amortization


987,008


987,008


597,089


65.3%


   Depreciation included in COGS


413,257


413,257


157,297


162.7%


   Interest and non-operating expense (income)


209,049


209,049


201,261


3.9%












EBITDA

2,287,658


2,490,215


1,657,565


50.2%


 Margin

13.6%


14.8%


12.0%




 

Expressed in USD$

Three  Months 


Three  Months 





Ended


Ended


Percentage



Mar-31-2020


Mar-31-2019


Change

Revenue






Revenues, net of discounts

16,793,002


13,836,063


21.4%

Cost of Goods Sold

(7,746,922)


(6,393,446)


21.2%

Gross Profit, Before Biological Asset Adjustment


9,046,080


7,442,617


21.5%

Gross Profit Margin %


53.9%


53.8%



Realized fair value amounts included in COGS

(193,196)


(346,062)


(44.2%)

Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets

427,615


358,771


19.2%

Gross profit


9,280,499


7,455,326


24.5%

Gross Profit Margin %


55.3%


53.9%










Expenses






General and Administrative

5,522,514


4,540,220


21.6%

Sales and Marketing

1,446,608


1,402,129


3.2%

Depreciation and Amortization

987,008


597,089


65.3%

Share based payments

810,823


572,352


41.7%

Total Expenses

8,766,953


7,111,790


23.3%








Income (Loss) From Operations 

513,546


343,536


49.5%








Other (Income) Expense:







Interest Expense, net


281,005


215,699


30.3%

Realized Foreign Exchange gain (loss)


-


2,725


(100.0%)

RTO acquisition costs


-


-


na

Other expense (income)


(71,956)


(17,163)


319.3%

Loss on settlement of accounts payable (Note 13(d))


-


-


na

Total Other Expense (Income)


209,049


201,261


3.9%








Income (loss) for the period before tax


304,497


142,275


114.0%

Provision for income tax (current and deferred)


1,713,559


1,565,619


9.4%

(Loss) for the period


(1,409,062)


(1,423,344)


(1.0%)








Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)






Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit/loss 






     Foreign exchange translation adjustment

31,069


273,205



Net Comprehensive (Loss) for the period

(1,377,993)


(1,150,139)



(Loss) per share for the period







Basic and fully diluted loss per share


($0.01)


($0.01)










Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding







Basic and fully diluted


138,915,955


129,467,108










 

Outstanding Shares

As at the date of this report, the Company had 86,998,532 common shares and 59,173,872 class A convertible, restricted voting shares issued and outstanding for a total of 146,139,404 shares outstanding.  There were 558,507 options issued and outstanding of which 250,834 have fully vested.  There were 11,666,653 warrants outstanding and 3,388,589 RSU's outstanding of which nil RSUs had fully vested as at the date of this report.

Conference Call

Planet 13 will host a conference call on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. EST to discuss its first quarter financial results and provide investors with key business highlights.  The call will be chaired by Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO, Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO, and Dennis Logan, CFO. 

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: June 1, 2020 | Time: 5:00 p.m. EST
Participant Dial-in: 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546
Replay Dial-in: 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541
(Available for 2 weeks)
Reference Number: 134387
Listen to webcast: https://bit.ly/2LYV5xD 

Financial Measures

There are measures included in this news release that do not have a standardized meaning under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures and metrics presented by other publicly traded companies. The Company includes these measures because it believes certain investors use these measures and metrics as a means of assessing financial performance. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is calculated as net earnings before finance costs (net of finance income), income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization of intangibles and is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.        

About Planet 13
Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas - the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking-statements relate to, among other things, future expansion plans.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: final regulatory and other approvals or consents; risks associated with COVID-19 and other infectious diseases presenting as major health issues; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the Nevada cannabis market and changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in the State of Nevada; and employee relations. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace in the United States through licensed subsidiary entities in states that have legalized marijuana operations, however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, including COVID-19, are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's annual information form dated April 13, 2020 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Expressed in United States Dollars


As at


As at



March 31,


December 31,



2020


2019

Assets





Current Assets





Cash 


$                13,937,880


$                 12,814,712

HST receivable


24,656


16,544

Inventories (Note 5)


6,625,100


5,474,004

Biological assets (Note 6)


639,820


514,526

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (Note 9)


2,905,453


3,694,272

Total Current Assets


24,132,909


22,514,058






Property and equipment (Note 7)


31,065,700


30,211,154

Right of use assets (Note 8)


9,310,513


9,478,733

Long-term deposits and other assets 


2,012,181


694,601



42,388,394


40,384,488

Total Assets


$             66,521,303


$              62,898,546






Liabilities





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable


$                  2,070,789


$                      864,260

Accrued expenses


2,043,773


1,910,046

Income taxes payable


8,900,206


7,015,606

Notes payable - current portion (Note 10)


884,000


884,000

Total Current Liabilities


13,898,768


10,673,912






Long -term lease liabilities (Note 11)


10,593,968


10,522,377

Other long-term liabilities


28,000


28,000

Deferred tax liability - net 


208,624


379,665



10,830,592


10,930,042

Total Liabilities


24,729,360


21,603,954






Shareholders' Equity





Share capital (Note 12)


55,304,624


51,986,849

Restricted share units (Note 12)


2,911,348


4,119,485

Warrants (Note 12)


5,766,312


5,961,091

Option reserve (Note 12)


359,924


399,439

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(576,638)


(607,707)

Deficit


(21,973,627)


(20,564,565)

Total Shareholders' Equity


41,791,943


41,294,592

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$             66,521,303


$              62,898,546

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Expressed in United States Dollars


Three months


Three months



Ended


Ended



March 31,


March 31, 



2020


2019

Revenue





Revenues, net of discounts


$                16,793,002


$                 13,836,063

Cost of Goods Sold


(7,746,922)


(6,393,446)

Gross Profit before fair value asset adjustment


9,046,080


7,442,617

Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold


(193,196)


(346,062)

Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets


427,615


358,771

Gross Profit


9,280,499


7,455,326






Expenses





General and Administrative (Note 13)


5,522,514


4,540,220

Sales and Marketing


1,446,608


1,402,129

Depreciation and Amortization (Note 7 & 8)


987,008


597,089

Share-Based Compensation Expense (Note 12)


810,823


572,352

Total Expenses


8,766,953


7,111,790






Income From Operations 


513,546


343,536






Other Expense:





Interest expense, net


281,005


215,699

Realized foreign exchange loss


-


2,725

Other income


(71,956)


(17,163)

Total Other Expense


209,049


201,261






Income before income taxes


304,497


142,275

Provision for tax - current


1,853,382


1,717,842

Provision for tax - deferred


(139,823)


(152,223)

Loss for the Period


$             (1,409,062)


$               (1,423,344)






Other Comprehensive Income










     Foreign exchange translation gain


31,069


273,205

Net Comprehensive Loss for the Period


$             (1,377,993)


$               (1,150,139)






Loss per share for the Period





Basic and diluted loss per share 


($0.01)


($0.01)






Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding





Basic and Diluted


138,915,955


129,467,108






 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Expressed in United States Dollars


Three Months


Three Months



Ended


Ended



March 31,


March 31,



2020


2019

Operating activities





Net loss for the period


$                (1,409,062)


$                 (1,423,344)

Add (deduct) non-cash items:





Share based payments (Note 12)


810,823


572,352

Depreciation and amortization (Note 7,8)


1,400,265


754,384

Deferred tax liability


(171,041)


246,497

Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold


-


346,062

Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets


-


(358,771)

Other Assets


(1,317,580)


-

Non-cash interest expense


400,836


215,699






Net change in non-cash working capital





HST receivable


(8,112)


(15,502)

Inventories (Note 5)


(1,151,096)


(222,674)

Biological assets (Note 6)


(125,294)


397,394

Prepaid expenses and other assets (Note 9)


788,819


(391,249)

Long term deposits and other assets


-


(45,000)

Accounts payable 


1,206,528


679,381

Accrued expenses


133,728


500,090

Income tax payable


1,884,600


1,319,122

Cash flow provided by operating activities


2,443,414


2,574,441






Investing activities





Purchase of property, plant and equipment (Note 7)


(2,086,591)


(2,202,345)

Cash flow used in investing activities


(2,086,591)


(2,202,345)






Financing activities





Issuance of shares on warrant and option exercises (Note 12)


1,064,521


527,665

Payment on lease liabilities


(329,245)


(375,799)

Cash flow provided by financing activities


735,276


151,866






Net increase in cash 


1,092,099


523,962

Cash  at beginning of the period


12,814,712


19,364,086

Effect of foreign exchange on cash


31,069


273,205

Cash at end of the period


$             13,937,880


$              20,161,253

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-13-announces-first-quarter-2020-financial-results-301068727.html

SOURCE Planet 13 Holdings Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
