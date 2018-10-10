Planet Broadcasting Selects Triton Digital to Deliver and Monetize Their Podcast Content

Triton Digital®, the leading technology provider for the global audio industry, announced today that Planet Broadcasting, Australia's largest independent podcast network, has selected Triton Digital to power the delivery and monetization of its podcast content.

Through this partnership, Planet Broadcasting will utilize Triton’s robust audio streaming network to deliver high quality audio content to their 844,000 subscribers, and the Tap Ad Server to dynamically insert highly targeted pre, mid, and post-roll audio ads into their content. To support their monetization goals, Planet Broadcasting will leverage Triton’s programmatic audio marketplace (a2x®) and audio SSP (Yield-Op) to make their online audio inventory available to media buyers around the world through both open and private marketplace deals.

“Providing an exceptional listening experience means working with the best in the industry,” said Claire Tonti, CEO of Planet Broadcasting. “Along with their knowledgeable team, Triton’s state-of-the-art audio streaming and advertising technology is unparalleled, delivering the enterprise-level sophistication and uncompromising reliability we need to support our global podcast network.”

“Planet Broadcasting shares our passion of unleashing the power of digital audio to cultivate meaningful connections,” said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. “We are proud to provide Planet Broadcasting with the tools they need to provide an unprecedented listening experience for their loyal audience, and a higher return for their advertising partners.”

In addition to Triton’s audio streaming network and Tap Ad Server, Planet Broadcasting will continue to use the enterprise Omny Studio podcast management platform to capture, edit, and distribute their podcast content.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton Digital provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton Digital powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service, that makes it easy for advertisers and brands to determine the best destination and time to reach their target audiences. Through unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton Digital remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Planet Broadcasting

Planet Broadcasting is Australia’s largest global YouTube and Podcast network with over 45 million downloads, 18 podcasts including one of Australia’s most successful international podcasts The Weekly Planet (with over 1.5 million downloads a month) and the Mr Sunday Movies YouTube channel (with 4 million views per month and over 900,000 subscribers). The Weekly Planet won most popular podcast at the 2018 Australian Podcast Awards. Other podcasts in their roster include The Millennial Divide, Wil Anderson's Tofop, the YouTube phenomenon Aunty Donna and the hit trivia comedy show Do Go On.

