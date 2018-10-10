Planet Broadcasting Selects Triton Digital to Deliver and Monetize Their Podcast Content

Triton
Digital®, the leading technology provider for the global audio
industry, announced today that Planet
Broadcasting, Australia's largest independent podcast network, has
selected Triton Digital to power the delivery and monetization of its
podcast content.
Through this partnership, Planet Broadcasting will utilize Triton’s
robust audio streaming network to deliver high quality audio content to
their 844,000 subscribers, and the Tap Ad Server to dynamically insert
highly targeted pre, mid, and post-roll audio ads into their content. To
support their monetization goals, Planet Broadcasting will leverage
Triton’s programmatic audio marketplace (a2x®) and audio SSP (Yield-Op)
to make their online audio inventory available to media buyers around
the world through both open and private marketplace deals.
“Providing an exceptional listening experience means working with the
best in the industry,” said Claire Tonti, CEO of Planet Broadcasting.
“Along with their knowledgeable team, Triton’s state-of-the-art audio
streaming and advertising technology is unparalleled, delivering the
enterprise-level sophistication and uncompromising reliability we need
to support our global podcast network.”
“Planet Broadcasting shares our passion of unleashing the power of
digital audio to cultivate meaningful connections,” said Benjamin Masse,
Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital.
“We are proud to provide Planet Broadcasting with the tools they need to
provide an unprecedented listening experience for their loyal audience,
and a higher return for their advertising partners.”
In addition to Triton’s audio streaming network and Tap Ad Server,
Planet Broadcasting will continue to use the enterprise Omny Studio
podcast management platform to capture, edit, and distribute their
podcast content.
About Triton Digital
Triton Digital® is the global
technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast
industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton Digital provides
innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online
music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and
streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton Digital
powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the
leading online audio measurement service, that makes it easy for
advertisers and brands to determine the best destination and time to
reach their target audiences. Through unparalleled integrity,
excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton Digital remains
committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously
fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information,
visit www.TritonDigital.com.
About Planet Broadcasting
Planet Broadcasting is Australia’s
largest global YouTube and Podcast network with over 45 million
downloads, 18 podcasts including one of Australia’s most successful
international podcasts The Weekly Planet (with over 1.5 million
downloads a month) and the Mr Sunday Movies YouTube channel (with 4
million views per month and over 900,000 subscribers). The Weekly Planet
won most popular podcast at the 2018 Australian Podcast Awards. Other
podcasts in their roster include The Millennial Divide, Wil Anderson's
Tofop, the YouTube phenomenon Aunty Donna and the hit trivia comedy show
Do Go On.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005725/en/