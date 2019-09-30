Planet Fitness : Treat Yourself To A Planet Fitness Membership Without The Tricks For Only $1 Down, And Then $10 A Month, With No Commitment More

NEWS RELEASE

Treat Yourself To A Planet Fitness Membership Without The Tricks For Only $1 Down, And Then $10 A Month, With No Commitment

Join the Judgement Free Zone® Today through October 11

HAMPTON, N.H., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Planet Fitness, Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of Ftness centers in the U.S., is welcoming all ghouls and gals to join the Judgement Free Zone® for a scary-good deal. From Monday, September 30 through Friday, October 11, all new members can sign up for just $1 down, then $10 a month with no commitment at any of Planet Fitness' more than 1,800

clubs throughout the United States.

"We encourage you to take advantage of this limited time o er to join Planet Fitness and come see what our spacious, clean, and comfortable environment is all about," said Jamie Medeiros, Vice President of Marketing at Planet Fitness. "Planet Fitness is all about its zero-pressure environment and welcoming people of all Ttness levels to reach their goals. For members looking for guidance or additional instruction, they can take advantage of our free small group Ntness training anytime taught by our PE@PF certi ed trainers."

Planet Fitness o ers extremely low prices and a variety of beneNts, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully-equipped locker rooms, Pat screen televisions and much more. The Planet Fitness Black Card®* membership for $22.99 a month includes additional perks, such as access to any club at no additional charge, the ability to bring a guest anytime, and additional amenities like unlimited use of massage chairs, HydroMassage beds, and more.