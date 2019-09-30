Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Planet Fitness : Treat Yourself To A Planet Fitness Membership Without The Tricks For Only $1 Down, And Then $10 A Month, With No Commitment More

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 02:08pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Treat Yourself To A Planet Fitness Membership Without The Tricks For Only $1 Down, And Then $10 A Month, With No Commitment

9/30/2019

Join the Judgement Free Zone® Today through October 11

HAMPTON, N.H., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Planet Fitness, Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of Ftness centers in the U.S., is welcoming all ghouls and gals to join the Judgement Free Zone® for a scary-good deal. From Monday, September 30 through Friday, October 11, all new members can sign up for just $1 down, then $10 a month with no commitment at any of Planet Fitness' more than 1,800

clubs throughout the United States.

"We encourage you to take advantage of this limited time o er to join Planet Fitness and come see what our spacious, clean, and comfortable environment is all about," said Jamie Medeiros, Vice President of Marketing at Planet Fitness. "Planet Fitness is all about its zero-pressure environment and welcoming people of all Ttness levels to reach their goals. For members looking for guidance or additional instruction, they can take advantage of our free small group Ntness training anytime taught by our PE@PF certi ed trainers."

Planet Fitness o ers extremely low prices and a variety of beneNts, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully-equipped locker rooms, Pat screen televisions and much more. The Planet Fitness Black Card®* membership for $22.99 a month includes additional perks, such as access to any club at no additional charge, the ability to bring a guest anytime, and additional amenities like unlimited use of massage chairs, HydroMassage beds, and more.

1

Planet Fitness also provides members with an opportunity to connect and support each other with "Planet of Triumphs," an online community that celebrates all accomplishments and inspirational stories of Planet Fitness members. Planet of Triumphs provides an online platform for members to recognize their triumphs (big or small), share their stories and encourage others, reinforcing the Company's belief that 'everyone belongs.' Check out real Planet Fitness member stories and accomplishments at PlanetofTriumphs.com.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time oer for new members, please visit

PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

###

*Black Card membership fees and amenities may vary by location.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of tness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2019, Planet Fitness had

more than 14.0 million members and 1,859 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high- quality tness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/treat-yourself-to-a-planet-Ptness-membership-without-the-tricks-for-only-1-down-and-then-10-a-month-with-no-commitment- 300927886.html

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.

2

Disclaimer

Planet Fitness Inc. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 18:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:23pCNO FINANCIAL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
02:23pTHALES : Disclosure of trading in own shares from 23 au 27 September 2019 (in French only)
PU
02:23pGIGLIO : 30/09/2019 - PR Shareholders' Meeting Call October 31, 2019
PU
02:23pWIPRO : Get the intelligent edge with Azure Stack
PU
02:23pNVIDIA : Michigan Startup Gets Customer Traction for Conversational AI Research
PU
02:23pVERITEC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OR PLAN OF OPERATION (form 10-K)
AQ
02:22pWilmar seen buying smallest ICE October sugar delivery in eight years - traders
RE
02:22p360PR+ : Names Renwick And Rush Partners
PR
02:22pOwn a Piece of U.S. Space History! Belongings of Famed NASA Administrator Thomas O. Paine Go to Live Auction on October 6 at Los Angeles' Abell Auction Company
BU
02:22pKBRA Debuts Enhanced, Mobile-Friendly Website
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : SNH: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Pepkor Europe Rebranded To ..
2NASDAQ : NASDAQ : Chinese companies rethink U.S. IPOs after Trump's delisting threat
3Oil drops 2% on Chinese data, Saudi output recovery
4TG THERAPEUTICS INC : TG Therapeutics Announces Publication of Clinical Data from the Phase I/Ib Combination T..
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Forever 21, VW, Credit Suisse, Fiat Chrysler

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group