Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Planet Fitness : to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Consumer Conference More

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 04:19pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Planet Fitness to Present at the Jeeries 2019 Global Consumer Conference

6/11/2019

HAMPTON, N.H., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), one of the largest and fastest- growing franchisors and operators of Utness centers in the U.S., announced today that the Company will participate in the JeJeries 2019 Global Consumer Conference. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at http://investor.planet tness.com. An audio replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the presentation and remain available for one year.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of tness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2019, Planet Fitness had

more than 13.6 million members and 1,806 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high- quality tness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women

1

Disclaimer

Planet Fitness Inc. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 20:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:29pPHI INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:29pLCI INDUSTRIES : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:28pU.S. Navy Command Master Chief Philip Ibanez assumes responsibility as the Defense Threat Reduction Agency's top senior enlisted leader
GL
04:27pGrubHub and H&R Block post gains while Sprint, Lovesac fall
AQ
04:26pTop U.S. Builders Distinguished with the 16th Annual Avid Awards for Highest Homebuyer Ratings
BU
04:25pBOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:25pEXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:25pOPTIMIZERX CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:25pCAPSTONE TURBINE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
04:25pEthos Gold Announces Closing of Private Placement
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Using Smartphones to Pay? That's So Yesterday in China -- Journal Report
2Oil steadies as demand concerns counter OPEC cuts
3BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : Slack predicts full-year sales to skyrocket ahead of public debut
4TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC : Salesforce Makes $15 Billion Deal -- WSJ
5GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : Britain's Saga links up with Goldman to tap over-50s savings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About