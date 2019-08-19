Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun to open in March 2020

Located in the exclusive resort enclave of Costa Mujeres, guests will be able to Vacation Like a Star™ in one of Mexico’s most beautiful beachfront locations. This new all inclusive resort will feature 898 luxury suites, authentic Hollywood memorabilia and curated entertainment-themed experiences.
Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun will boast an all-star line up of activities and adventures for travelers of all ages. A range of exciting PH Experiences will allow guests to discover the wonders of the famed Costa Mujeres. Children are sure to enjoy the Stars Kids Club, a unique kids club program designed to spark the imagination of younger guests or have a blast at the new JUMP trampoline park. The whole family can channel their inner PGA player at the mini-golf course, wind down the lazy river, zoom down slides at the water park or test out their surfing skills on the FlowRider® surf simulator. The beachfront resort will also be the first Planet Hollywood property to debut Adult Scene, a new adults-only ‘resort-within-a-resort’ concept.
About Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts
Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts offer a luxurious vacation setting where guests can get close to authentic Hollywood memorabilia, enjoy entertainment-themed facilities and Vacation Like A Star™. For those looking for the full A-list treatment, the Star Class™ upgrade gets you your own Personal Agent to maximize your experience, including access to the exclusive Green Room and Beach Club, a rider to customize your in-room mini bar, and more. Designed for those who want to be dazzled by the marvels of technology, Planet Hollywood Resorts are a step ahead, delivering guests superior luxury and innovation with the convenient Plugged In™ program, enabling a keyless and cashless environment for guests, unlimited WIFI, free calling to North America and most of Europe, and a PHTV channel to stay informed.