Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun to open in March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 12:24pm EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts is pleased to announce that the brand-new Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun will be rolling out the red carpet for its first guests on March 1, 2020.

Located in the exclusive resort enclave of Costa Mujeres, guests will be able to Vacation Like a Star™ in one of Mexico’s most beautiful beachfront locations. This new all inclusive resort will feature 898 luxury suites, authentic Hollywood memorabilia and curated entertainment-themed experiences.

Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun will boast an all-star line up of activities and adventures for travelers of all ages. A range of exciting PH Experiences will allow guests to discover the wonders of the famed Costa Mujeres. Children are sure to enjoy the Stars Kids Club, a unique kids club program designed to spark the imagination of younger guests or have a blast at the new JUMP trampoline park. The whole family can channel their inner PGA player at the mini-golf course, wind down the lazy river, zoom down slides at the water park or test out their surfing skills on the FlowRider® surf simulator. The beachfront resort will also be the first Planet Hollywood property to debut Adult Scene, a new adults-only ‘resort-within-a-resort’ concept.

Book by September 30th to take advantage of Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun Introductory Offer featuring savings up to 75%, 2 kids stay free deals and up to $500 in resort credits*. For more information on this new resort experience, please click here.

*Conditions apply. Please click here for full offer details.

About Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts

Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts offer a luxurious vacation setting where guests can get close to authentic Hollywood memorabilia, enjoy entertainment-themed facilities and Vacation Like A Star™. For those looking for the full A-list treatment, the Star Class™ upgrade gets you your own Personal Agent to maximize your experience, including access to the exclusive Green Room and Beach Club, a rider to customize your in-room mini bar, and more. Designed for those who want to be dazzled by the marvels of technology, Planet Hollywood Resorts are a step ahead, delivering guests superior luxury and innovation with the convenient Plugged In™ program, enabling a keyless and cashless environment for guests, unlimited WIFI, free calling to North America and most of Europe, and a PHTV channel to stay informed.

﻿Media Relations
Media@planethollywoodhotels.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37eab074-65c8-42b3-af42-55bf975a01a3

Primary Logo

Artist Rendering

Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:03pPPG : Partners With Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania to Introduce Students to Careers in Artificial Intelligence, STEM-Related Fields
BU
01:02pABIVAX : First patient enrolled in Abivax ABX464-103 Phase 2b Clinical Trial in Patients with Ulcerative Colitis
PU
01:02pNETAPP : IT Hybrid Cloud and Its Automation Ecosystem
PU
01:01pCross Network Play Hot Drops Into PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS on Console
BU
01:01pAFS Launches New Scholarship Program for Greek High School Students to Study Abroad with Support from Stavros Niarchos Foundation
PR
01:01pLos Angeles Business Journal Names Christian Scali of Scali Rasmussen a 2019 Top Litigator
BU
01:01pLos Angeles Business Journal Names Scott Rahn of RMO LLP a 2019 Los Angeles Top Litigator
BU
01:01pAnthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and MaineHealth Form Joint Venture to Deliver High-Quality Health Care Services
BU
01:01pSKLAR KIRSH : Partner Justin Goldstein Named a 2019 Top Litigator by Los Angeles Business Journal
BU
01:01pLI KA-SHING : UK pub operator Greene King agrees to 2.7 billion pounds Hong Kong offer
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
2ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Microsoft, Nvidia team up for more realistic visuals on Minecraft game
3NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : CEO Under Fire Over Drug Data
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : DB-Cash management goes digital
5BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : BROWN FORMAN : U.S. whiskey exporters struggle after year of EU tariffs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group