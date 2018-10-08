Planet UK : Stefano Buono Becomes Chairman of The Board of Directors of Planet Group, an International Real Estate Player Pioneering the Development of 'Smart' Affordable Housing Projects Globally

DGAP-News: Planet Holding UK / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Stefano Buono Becomes Chairman of The Board of Directors of Planet Group, an International Real Estate Player Pioneering the Development of 'Smart' Affordable Housing Projects Globally



08.10.2018 / 18:25

Planet is Building the World's First Smart City for Affordable Housing in Fortaleza, Brazil

Planet Has Received a Fresh Round of Capital Injection (?10m) as a First Step to Fuel Planet's Global Expansion Plan: 8 New Smart Cities for Affordable Housing, Including 3 in Brazil

TURIN, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2018 / The Board of Directors of Planet Holding UK ('Planet', 'The Group') met to close an initial investment of 10 million euros including capital from new shareholders.

Planet was founded by Gianni Savio, a Turin born serial entrepreneur with extensive experience in the international real estate sector. Planet is a pioneer in the design and construction of large residential complexes catering to the affordable housing market. The Group integrates the most advanced 'smart' solutions into its real estate development projects.

The recent capital increase is the first step to deliver an ambitious plan expected to:

accelerate the development of its pilot Smart City Laguna project in Fortaleza Brazil. Once completed the development will consist of 6,500 housing units for some 25,000 residents and will be the first smart city for affordable housing in the world

launch 3 additional projects (already identified) similar to Laguna, over the next 15 months in Brazil

launch 5 additional projects in other countries characterized by a large affordable housing deficit.

In September 2018 Planet officially launched its second smart city project in Natal, Brazil.

Planet's revolutionary approach consists of incorporating and integrating the latest smart city technologies and innovations into the design of large residential complexes. The Group is capitalizing on recent urban innovations and trends to design and develop environmentally, economically and socially sustainable communities.

Planet's Competence Center in Turin, Planet Idea, acts as an in-house innovation lab with over 40 professionals with different backgrounds and nationalities. The staff are experts in developing solutions related to ecosystemic resources, social innovation, IoT systems and urban planning in the real estate development context. Planet Idea was created to integrate intelligent solutions into the projects developed by the Group and third-party developer clients globally. Planet Idea is currently acting as smart city consultant for two major third-party affordable housing developments in Italy: one in Milan (650 apartments) and the other in Rome (950 apartments).

Gianni Savio, CEO of the group, summarized the next objectives as follows: 'The housing market of the future focuses on innovative services and intelligent solutions for universal sustainability. Examples include: the recycling of gray water, the optimization of energy consumption, intelligent separate waste collection, renewable energy use and also shared services such as free Wi-Fi, car and bike sharing, shared urban gardens, library-of-things, common areas, and many other solutions coming to the market almost daily. Today, when planning a community or a city, it is essential to consider the above factors and integrate technological innovations and best practices that can simplify and improve residents' quality of life. Planet already has the capacity to integrate more than 200 smart solutions - of which more than 50 are related to social innovation - into its projects. In addition, Planet has developed a smartphone app that can facilitate the management and access to these smart solutions by residents and administrators'

The newly elected Chairman of the Board of Directors, Stefano Buono, added 'Planet has expertly anticipated the disruptive change taking place in the real estate sector, which has been traditionally quite slow to embrace innovation. The team has comprehensive skills-sets and proven track record to establish itself as a leader in the sector. Planet has accumulated the relevant know-how through 4 years of extensive research and development. The next step in Planet's evolution life-cycle will be to expand the business model globally, pursuant to an international capital injection.'

About Planet Holding UK

Planet Holding UK is a global leader in integrating smart solutions and social innovation practices in the design and development of affordable real estate housing projects. Planet is currently building the first Smart City for Affordable Housing in the world.

Planet Holding UK's business model focuses on: (1) integration of the smart community, smart building and smart home IoT solutions right from the initial design stage, (2) optimization and industrialization of building processes to optimize costs and reduce timelines and (3) promoting eco-sustainability and social inclusion.

Planet Holding UK has more than 250 employees across the United Kingdom, Brazil and Italy. In addition, Planet's Competence Center in Turin (Planet Idea) acts as an in-house research and innovation lab focused on urban real estate smart solutions, offering turnkey smart solutions to the Planet Group and third-party real estate developers worldwide. The staff are experts in developing solutions related to ecosystemic resources, social innovation, IoT systems and urban planning.

Smart City Laguna and Smart City Natal

The 330-hectare pilot 'Laguna Smart City' development project, will comprise of 6,500 housing units with approximately 25,000 residents. Upon completion, Laguna Smart City will be the first 'Smart City' for affordable housing in the world. The project is already at an advanced stage of construction in São Gonçalo do Amarante, Cearà, 50 km from Fortaleza in Brazil.

Planet Holding UK's second smart city (170-hectare project) was launched in September 2018, near Natal, Rio Grande du Norte, Brazil.

Affordable Housing

Housing is defined 'affordable' when the average annual rent or mortgage cost is not more than 30% of the average household's yearly income. Globally, Affordable Housing projects have key requirements in terms of: minimum dimensions (the average of a housing unit is around 55 square meters), access to clean drinking water, sewer system, electricity distribution network, distance from workplaces, in fact the commuting time is supposed to be less than one hour.

Traditionally in Europe the problem of Affordable Housing has been dealt in two ways: public housing projects financed by the state or Social Housing interventions managed by private entities such as Real Estate development funds, Foundations and Cooperatives.

About Stefano Buono

Stefano Buono is an accomplished physicist and alumnus of The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN). Until January 2018, Mr. Buono served as Chief Executive Officer and board member of Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), an international radiopharmaceutical company he founded in 2002.

During his tenure the company expanded its presence to 13 countries, grew to 630 employees, established 21 manufacturing facilities, registered 8 diagnostic drugs and one therapeutic drug, completed 13 acquisitions, and reached ?150M in sales prior to the launch of its first therapeutic in Oncology.

Among Mr. Buono's other accomplishments was bringing AAA public in November 2015, on the NASDAQ exchange. The company traded under the ticker symbol AAAP, until it was acquired by Novartis for $3.9 billion.

