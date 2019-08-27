Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Planisware : Recognized as a Large SPM Provider by Independent Research Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 03:09pm EDT

Planisware recognized among large, established players in Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) market based on revenue

Planisware, a leading global provider of Project and Product Portfolio Management software solutions for new product development (NPD), engineering, and IT organizations, has been recognized as a large SPM provider based on revenue in Forrester’s recent report, “Now Tech: Strategic Portfolio Management for Agile Organizations, Q3 2019”.

Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, defines SPM as “technologies that automate the translation of enterprise strategic plans into product and service plans that bring actual business value through the prioritization and delivery of work initiatives” and notes that “SPM acts as the analysis and communication vehicle for the entire organization.”* The report “Now Tech: Strategic Portfolio Management for Agile Organizations, Q3 2019” considers three market segments: Strategic Portfolio Management Tools, and related segments, Strategic Planning Solutions and Team Tools.

Planisware Enterprise, Planisware’s flagship Project Portfolio Management solution, is listed under the primary functionality segment of Strategic Portfolio Management Tools, which is noted for “high segment functionality” in the following categories:

  • Agile financial and resource capacity planning support
  • Product management capability
  • Integrated road map planning
  • Data visualization and analysis
  • Program management support
  • Key performance indicator design and reporting capabilities

“In our view, providers named in Forrester’s ‘Large’ category for SPM share three essential characteristics: their longevity in the marketplace (over 20 years), a strong customer base, and a well-established offering that keeps pace with the latest industry trends, such as cloud delivery and agile management practice,” said Pierre Demonsant, co-founder and CEO of Planisware. “We believe Planisware’s placement as a large SPM provider in Forrester’s latest research reflects our ongoing growth and product accomplishments.”

Forrester's full Now Tech: Strategic Portfolio Management for Agile Organizations, Q3 2019 report is available here (access requires payment or subscription).

Planisware’s PPM software solutions support business processes across the enterprise, from strategy to planning to execution. Planisware is used by hundreds of thousands of users worldwide across a variety of major industries, including consumer packaged goods, IT, engineering, automotive, aerospace and defense, high-tech, chemical manufacturing, life sciences, and energy. For more information about Planisware, please visit www.planisware.com or call 888-752-6479.

* “Now Tech: Strategic Portfolio Management for Agile Organizations, Q3 2019”, Forrester Research, Inc., August 23, 2019


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:52pEx-Google engineer charged with taking stolen self-driving secrets to Uber
RE
03:51pU.S. State Department OKs missile sale to Japan worth $3.3 billion
RE
03:51pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Former Google Engineer Charged With Stealing Trade Secrets
DJ
03:49pGLOBAL FIBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:48pOil strengthens in volatile trade ahead of expected U.S. crude drawdown
RE
03:48pKMT-Hansa Secures "Special Economic Zoning License" and Enters into Letter of Intent with QXCENTURY Ventures Ltd. and HDD Investment Holdings Corp.
AQ
03:47pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of HF Foods Group Inc.- HFFG
GL
03:46pCOMERICA BANK : 's Texas Index Ticks Up
PR
03:45pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Intelligent Systems Corporation Investors of Important September 9th Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm; Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - INS
GL
03:44pSoybeans Give Up Ground as Trade Picture Stays Muddled
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : GOLD: ... and in the end, gold wins
2Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
3Weed leader Canopy Growth ousts co-CEO Bruce Linton
4J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
5CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group