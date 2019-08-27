Planisware : Recognized as a Large SPM Provider by Independent Research Firm

Planisware recognized among large, established players in Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) market based on revenue

Planisware, a leading global provider of Project and Product Portfolio Management software solutions for new product development (NPD), engineering, and IT organizations, has been recognized as a large SPM provider based on revenue in Forrester’s recent report, “Now Tech: Strategic Portfolio Management for Agile Organizations, Q3 2019”.

Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, defines SPM as “technologies that automate the translation of enterprise strategic plans into product and service plans that bring actual business value through the prioritization and delivery of work initiatives” and notes that “SPM acts as the analysis and communication vehicle for the entire organization.”* The report “Now Tech: Strategic Portfolio Management for Agile Organizations, Q3 2019” considers three market segments: Strategic Portfolio Management Tools, and related segments, Strategic Planning Solutions and Team Tools.

Planisware Enterprise, Planisware’s flagship Project Portfolio Management solution, is listed under the primary functionality segment of Strategic Portfolio Management Tools, which is noted for “high segment functionality” in the following categories:

Agile financial and resource capacity planning support

Product management capability

Integrated road map planning

Data visualization and analysis

Program management support

Key performance indicator design and reporting capabilities

“In our view, providers named in Forrester’s ‘Large’ category for SPM share three essential characteristics: their longevity in the marketplace (over 20 years), a strong customer base, and a well-established offering that keeps pace with the latest industry trends, such as cloud delivery and agile management practice,” said Pierre Demonsant, co-founder and CEO of Planisware. “We believe Planisware’s placement as a large SPM provider in Forrester’s latest research reflects our ongoing growth and product accomplishments.”

Forrester's full Now Tech: Strategic Portfolio Management for Agile Organizations, Q3 2019 report is available here (access requires payment or subscription).

Planisware’s PPM software solutions support business processes across the enterprise, from strategy to planning to execution. Planisware is used by hundreds of thousands of users worldwide across a variety of major industries, including consumer packaged goods, IT, engineering, automotive, aerospace and defense, high-tech, chemical manufacturing, life sciences, and energy. For more information about Planisware, please visit www.planisware.com or call 888-752-6479.

* “Now Tech: Strategic Portfolio Management for Agile Organizations, Q3 2019”, Forrester Research, Inc., August 23, 2019

