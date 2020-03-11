Planisware : Reports Total Revenue of $89 Million in 2019

Planisware reports seventh straight year of double-digit year-over-year revenue growth.

Planisware, the leading global provider of Project and Product Portfolio Management (PPM) software solutions for new product development (NPD), IT, and engineering organizations, reported its seventh consecutive year of double-digit year-over-year growth in the year 2019, for a total of $89 million in revenue. Increased recurring revenue contributed significantly to the overall growth; in North America alone, the annual recurring revenue grew by 90% in 2019. Planisware’s customer base continues to expand, particularly in the areas of Engineering and IT PPM. L3Harris, Lockheed Martin, Parexel, Illumina, and more than 90 others selected Planisware as their PPM solution in 2019.

The organization’s acceleration in growth is driven in part by a significant expansion of its offering in 2018, including the launch of the 4P SaaS platform and the introduction of the Orchestra solution, which offers comprehensive PPM capabilities in a scalable, streamlined format. In 2019, 14 customers made the move from on-premise implementations to Planisware’s 4P SaaS platform, which includes infrastructure, expert services, and maintenance. Orchestra, Planisware’s turnkey offering for end-to-end PPM, continued to establish itself as a high-value, low-barrier solution, with more than 60 new clients from the IT, Engineering, Life Sciences, and NPD industries.

“Planisware’s core goal is to maximize the value that our clients derive from our solutions. The strategic additions to our offering over the last two years aim to reduce the cost of entry, lower administrative overhead, and increase ROI for our customers,” said Pierre Demonsant, CEO and co-founder of Planisware. “Our clients’ enthusiastic adoption of these additions confirms the added value and validates our long-term strategy.”

“Planisware’s solutions go beyond software,” added Antoine Villata, head of North American operations, “In the US, we recently redesigned our internal structure to incorporate industry-specific pillars. Each pillar consolidates years of industry experience, in many cases across hundreds of customers. Along with providing focused, best practice-based services to our customers, pillars champion industry needs for development in our products.”

Planisware remains a Leader in the Gartner PPM Magic Quadrant, Worldwide, advancing in both Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute in 2019. In February 2019, Gartner alumnus Matt Light joined Planisware as VP of Strategy.

Customer training programs underwent key expansions, introducing end user training and enhancing the existing certification process. The training aims to equip business users with the skills they need to take full advantage of the extensive capabilities within the Planisware solution.

Planisware looks forward to continued growth in 2020, including the highly anticipated launch of Planisware Enterprise V7, which is set to be unveiled at the 2020 Global User Summit. All Planisware customers are invited to the Global User Summit, which will take place in Paris in early October.

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading global provider of product and project portfolio management software solutions with hundreds of thousands of users worldwide across a variety of major industries, including consumer packaged goods, IT, engineering, automotive, aerospace and defense, high-tech, chemical manufacturing, life sciences, and energy. For more information about Planisware, please visit www.planisware.com or call 888-752-6479

